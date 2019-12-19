GM recalling more than 800,000 new Chevy, GMC trucks and Cadillac sedans for fire risk, brake issues

General Motors announced Thursday it would recall more than 800,000 pickups and sedans for two separate issues affecting brake software and battery cables that could start a fire.

According to paperwork filed with federal regulators, more than 350,000 Chevy Silverado 1500 and GMC 1500 pickups from model years 2019-2020 will be recalled for a faulty battery cable installed with too much glue. The glue could cause intermittent electrical connections and cause the vehicle to stall, or arc, and could potentially cause a fire. GM said it's aware of at least two vehicle stalls and one fire related to the defect. It's unclear if there were any injuries caused by the fire. GM said owners may notice a "Service Battery" warning in the instrument display of affected vehicles.

Separately, GM will recall more than 460,000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500/GMC Sierra 1500 pickups and Cadillac CT6 sedans from model year 2019 for a software issue related to the brake systems. The recalled pickups include the newer generation of Silverado/Sierra pickups and not carryover pickups from the previous generation. In paperwork filed with federal regulators, GM said CT6 sedans equipped with a 2.0-liter turbo-4 or 4.2-liter twin-turbo V-8 engine are affected by the recall. Faulty brake software can disable electronic stability and traction control systems temporarily, without warning to the driver, for a single ignition cycle. GM didn't say if it was aware of any injuries related to the defect.

In both cases, GM says dealers will notify vehicle owners beginning this month to bring in their pickups and sedans for free repairs.

To check if your vehicle is affected by recalls, call 888-327-2436 or check the NHTSA's recall safety website.