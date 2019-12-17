Hyundai Palisade, BMW Z4 nominated for Best Car To Buy, EV tax credit not extended: What's New @ The Car Connection

Hyundai Palisade: Best Car To Buy 2020 Nominee

A spacious three-row crossover SUV with luxury-leaning interior defines the 2020 Hyundai Palisade, but is it enough to take down other contenders for our Best Car To Buy 2020?

Automatic emergency braking is standard on more cars, but domestic automakers lag

The life-saving technology is equipped on more cars, although some automakers may be waiting until the final deadline to equip it on all cars.

2020 Mazda CX-9 review

The 2020 Mazda CX-9 is one of the more stylish and sporty three-row crossover SUVs on the market, but the third row is so cramped it is best used for an emergency car pool. The balance of premium features, standard safety tech, and sharp handling earn a TCC rating of 6.5 out of 10.

2020 BMW Z4 - Best Car To Buy 2020

The little BMW Z4 roadster that always could vies for our top spot in our annual competition.

First drive review: 2020 Audi RS Q8 rides a wave of blisteringly fast family SUVs

The 2020 Audi RS Q8 is Audi Sport's first SUV on sale in the U.S. and has a mountain to climb for expectations.

2020 Porsche Macan GTS aims for the sweet spot in crossover's last lap

The 2020 Porsche Macan GTS small performance crossover slots under the Macan Turbo for performance without as high as a price.

Chevrolet Bolt EV charging at EVgo DC fast charge station

EV tax credit extension likely dead, because of Trump opposition

A well-supported second life for the federal EV tax credit has likely been put to an end by the White House.

Ford aims for Mach-E electric SUV price transparency, haggling still fair game

The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E electric vehicle may be a strong rival to the Tesla Model Y, but it's buyer beware with each individual dealership.

The battery pack for Rivian electric trucks uses a different cooling method (and cell type) versus most other EVs today—and it saves space.