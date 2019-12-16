2020 Nissan Sentra review, Toyota Supra could win, Best Green Car To Buy? What's New @ The Car Connection

First drive: 2020 Nissan Sentra balances sport with value

The 2020 Sentra does what it needs to do, which is providing a good value, while not skimping on style or features.

Kia Soul: Best Car To Buy 2020 Nominee

The practical and funky hatch returns to vie for our top spot as the Best Car To Buy 2020, but will it win?

First drive: 2020 Mazda CX-30 small crossover is driven by details

Mazda's small crossover is the most fun to drive in its class, and larger than the CX-3 already on sale.

From Motor Authority:

Motor Authority Best Car to Buy 2020 nominee: Toyota Supra

The Toyota Supra is reborn, this time with BMW engineering. Low, wide, and quick, it has the sports car cred to vie for the title of Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2020.

Lexus confirms twin-turbo V-8

The new V-8 is expected to debut in the long-rumored LC F.

Duffer: The time is right for the 2022 Cadillac El DeBarj

With Cadillac changing its naming conventions when it releases its electric vehicles, we surmise a good name would be the 2022 Cadillac El DeBarj.

From Green Car Reports:

2019 Kia Niro EV - Best Car To Buy 2020

One of these 3 vehicles will be Green Car Reports’ Best Car To Buy 2020

The Porsche Taycan, Kia Niro EV, and Audi E-Tron are new, noteworthy, and green—and one of them will be our Best Car To Buy for 2020.

2020 Mini Cooper S E Countryman All4 plug-in hybrid: EPA range and mpg improve

Mini's only plug-in hybrid so far, the Cooper S E Countryman All4, gets a bigger battery for 2020, which boosts its electric range significantly.

Mercedes-Benz EQC electric SUV delayed again for U.S.—now to 2021

The need to ramp up deliveries in Europe has led Mercedes-Benz to again delay its EQC electric SUV until at least early 2021.