2011-2017 Volvo S60 and V60 recalled for doors that can open unintentionally

Volvo is recalling certain S60 and V60 sedans and wagons for doors that can unintentionally open while the vehicle is moving.

The recall covers 144,937 vehicles from model years 2011 through 2017 for a weakened door latch that can break, which can make a door appear to be securely closed when it is not. In most cases, owners have reported difficulty closing the door, but if they hadn't noticed the door was bouncing or not latching, an open-door warning will illuminate in the vehicle information display.

Curiously, Volvo specified that vehicles exposed to extreme hot climates are more vulnerable to the defect.

Volvo will replace all four door latches on the affected S60, V60, and S60/V60 Cross Country models for free. The recall begins January 4, 2020. Volvo owners can call Volvo customer service at 1-800-458-1522 or visit Volvo's recall page.