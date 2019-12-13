Subaru Outback nominated for top award, 2020 Genesis G90 first drive, Cadillac's EV push: What's New @ The Car Connection

Subaru Outback: Best Car To Buy 2020 Nominee

The Subaru Outback goes long on versatility and usability, but is it enough to be our Best Car To Buy 2020?

Car Prices: 2020 Toyota Highlander debuts at $35,720, tops out above $50,000

The redesigned 2020 Toyota Highlander three-row SUV comes with a new platform, torque-vectoring AWD, and standard active safety features.

Car Prices: Honda bumps price, adds features, eliminates trim lines for 2020 Ridgeline

The 2020 Honda Ridgeline is slightly more expensive while adding more equipment while losing a pair of models.

From Motor Authority:

2020 Genesis G90

First drive review: 2020 Genesis G90 finally looks the part

A new, bolder design gives the 2020 Genesis 90 the premium feel it has always chased.

Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2020 nominee: Porsche 911

The venerable coupe and convertible is now in its eighth generation and its the best yet. But is it better than every other car in our competition?

Dodge adds AWD to sporty Charger GT for 2020

The Charger GT AWD matches the aggressive look of the V-8 models but sticks with a V-6.

From Green Car Reports:

2020 Cadillac XT4

Cadillac moving to mostly fully electric EVs by 2030—and back to model names

Cadillac's top executive announced the brand is changing its naming strategy, and confirmed more details about the brand's electric timeline.

2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid: Top MPG for a big family gets a price under $40k

The Highlander Hybrid is expected to earn 34 mpg or better, and is shaping up to be the highest-mpg 3-row SUV without a charge port.

Xpeng and Nio team up for charging, amid China EV sales slump

Two aspiring electric-vehicle companies in China are combining forces for charging—and the result could especially help struggling Nio.











