Kia Telluride Best Car To Buy? Porsche Taycan 4S review and EPA rating: What's New @ The Car Connection

Kia Telluride: Best Car To Buy 2020 Nominee

The savvy, stylish new 2020 Kia Telluride scores with a handsome shape, a spacious interior, strong power and scads of features, but can it overtake its kith and kin from Korea to win our Best Car To Buy 2020 award?

IIHS toughens criteria for Top Safety Pick awards

New cars will need to have LED headlights standard and pedestrian collision avoidance to qualify for 2020 Top Safety Pick awards from the IIHS.

BMW finally adds Android Auto, leaves Lexus as odd one out

BMW will introduce Android Auto compatibility to its vehicles by July 2020, leaving Lexus as the last automaker without it.

From Motor Authority:

2020 Porsche Taycan 4S - Levi, Finland

First drive review: 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S drifts into a thrilling future

From LA hills to a Scandinavian flick, I sample the most affordable electric car from Porsche and don’t want to give it back.

Motor Authority Best Car to Buy 2020 nominee: Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe

The 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe offers big power and track capability to go with its luxury and practicality.

Audi's future interiors will be all screens, no buttons, and use augmented reality

Audi will replace knobs and buttons in future vehicles with more screens and augmented reality.

From Green Car Reports:

2020 Porsche Taycan 4S first drive - Los Angeles, CA

First drive review: 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S range experiences, from California canyons to the Arctic

The Taycan electric car aims for consistency in range and characteristic Porsche performance, and the 4S will prove this in the real world.

Porsche Taycan Turbo EPA ratings: Lowest among electric cars in efficiency

The 2020 Taycan Turbo electric sedan achieves just 201 miles in the official EPA range test, which puts it below the Audi E-Tron electric SUV.

Cybertruck and F-150 electric-truck buyer priorities very different, survey suggests

Cybertruck buyers may be much younger, while GM and Ford electric-truck buyers could be much more insistent on reliability and support, survey and poll results suggest.







