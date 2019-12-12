Car Prices: Honda bumps price, adds features, eliminates trim lines for 2020 Ridgeline

The 2020 Honda Ridgeline costs $510 more than the 2019 model, but it is a better deal because every Ridgeline model now features a 9-speed automatic transmission, an 8.0-inch touchscreen, and a group of active safety features, Honda announced Thursday.

The base RT and mid-range RTL-T lines will be eliminated for 2020, leaving the Sport, RTL, RTL-E, and top Black Edition as the remaining choices for the mid-size pickup truck.

All 2020 Ridgelines come standard with the 9-speed instead of the outgoing 6-speed automatic transmission. Typically more gears leads to greater fuel efficiency, but not in the Ridgeline, according to EPA mileage ratings. The 2020 front-wheel-drive Sport gets 19 mpg city, 26 mpg highway, and 22 mpg combined, same as the 2019 model with the 6-speed. All-wheel-drive 2020 Ridgelines get 19/24/21, which is better in the city and worse on the highway than the 2019’s 18/25/21.

Horsepower, torque, and tow ratings stay the same. The 3.5-liter direct-injected V-6 makes 280 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque, and it can tow 3,500 pounds with front-wheel drive or up to 5,000 with AWD.

Based on the Honda Pilot crossover SUV, the 2020 Honda Ridgeline comes standard with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, an 8.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment, a lift-up rear seat with storage, one USB port, a dual-action tailgate that can either fold down or swing out like a door, and the suite of active safety features known as Honda Sensing that includes automatic emergency braking, active lane control, and adaptive cruise control. Honda Sensing was previously standard only on the top RTL-E and Black Edition trims. The Ridgeline comes with a 3-year/36,000-mile limited warranty.

The base Sport model starts at $34,995 for 2020, including $1,095 destination. It comes with push-button start, tri-zone climate system, and cruise control; AWD adds $2,240. The best Ridgeline value is the RTL trim, which starts at $37,765 and adds a 10-way power driver’s seat with lumbar support, a 4-way power passenger seat, heated front seats, leather upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a power-sliding rear window; AWD adds $2,250.

The $43,115 Ridgeline RTL-E comes with AWD standard and adds a heated steering wheel, courtesy door lights, illuminated cupholders, a 540-watt audio system with eight speakers, a truck bed audio system, satellite and HD radio, and two USB ports.

The top Black Edition starts at $44,615 with standard AWD. The only real differences are the blacked-out grille and door handles instead of chrome.

The 2020 Ridgeline arrives at dealerships on Dec. 16.