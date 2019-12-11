2021 Silverado and Tahoe debut, Hyundai Veloster N nominated, Ford Escape Hybrid 41 mpg: What's New @ The Car Connection

Redesigned 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban gain size, screens

The 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban full-size SUVs get larger and roomier, while using the same powertrain as the Chevy Silverado pickup truck.

First drive: The 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S boosts Porsche into electric era

The entry-level 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S is the first electric vehicle from the performance brand, but it won't unseat the 911.

The 2020 Ford Escape Hybrid is the most-efficient small SUV

The 2020 Escape Hybrid now tops the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid as the small SUV with the best mileage.

From Motor Authority:

2019 Hyundai Veloster N - Best Car To Buy 2020

Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2020 nominee: Hyundai Veloster N

The Hyundai Veloster N is a fun-to-drive hot hatch and a great entry-level track car.

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA introduces handsome redesign

A new generation of Mercedes-Benz's city chic compact crossover SUV has been revealed.

Aston Martin's newest creation can fly

Aston Martin and Airbus teased a private helicopter they will reveal early next year in a short video.

From Green Car Reports:

2020 Ford Escape Hybrid

2020 Ford Escape Hybrid mpg tops 40 mpg, meets or beats Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

The Escape Hybrid returns for 2020 to EPA ratings that in at least one version top those of the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid.

2020 Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring plug-in hybrid range and mpg ratings released

The Aviator plug-in hybrid is competitive with other big luxury SUVs, but a placeholder ahead of fully electric Lincoln models expected in a year or two.

Fastest charging for Porsche Taycan will be exclusive to CCS standard

The Taycan will only charge at its highest 800V rate on CCS hardware, according to Porsche, which for now limits the electric car in Japan or China.