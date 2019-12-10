EPA fuel economy ratings show 2020 Ford Escape Hybrid is the most-efficient small SUV

Ford on Tuesday revealed the EPA fuel economy ratings for its redesigned 2020 Escape Hybrid, and they show it is the most-efficient small SUV on the market.

With front-wheel drive, the 2020 Escape Hybrid is EPA estimated at 44 mpg city, 37 highway, and 41 combined. That gives the Escape Hybrid a range of 582 miles on a single tank of gas from its 14.2-gallon tank.

With all-wheel drive, those ratings fall slightly to 42/37/40 mpg with 568 miles of range.

The Escape's ratings barely edge out the 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid's 41/38/40 EPA ratings, though that vehicle is only offered with all-wheel drive.

The Escape Hybrid is powered by a 2.5-liter 4-cylinder engine that runs on the more-efficient Atkinson cycle. It is mated to a 118-hp electric motor and sends its power through an electronic continuously variable automatic transmission. The powertrain makes a total of 198 horsepower, but Ford has not shared a torque figure.

Ford provides both an Eco mode that makes the vehicle run more efficiently and an EV coach that lets drivers know when they are using hybrid or electric power to help them hone efficient driving techniques.

The Escape Hybrid's liquid-cooled 1.1-kwh lithium-ion battery is located under the rear seats where it intrudes only slightly into cargo space. The Escape Hybrid has 34.4 cubic cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seats compared to 37.5 cubic feet for non-hybrid models. Ford says the battery is one third the size of the battery in the first Escape Hybrid from 2004.

The 2020 Ford Escape Hybrid is offered in SE Sport Hybrid or Titanium models, with a starting price of $29,450. All-wheel drive adds $1,500. The 2020 Ford Escape Hybrid is available at dealers now.