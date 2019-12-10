Honda Passport, BMW 8-Series kickstart Best Car To Buy 2020 nominees: What's New @ The Car Connection

Honda Passport: Best Car To Buy 2020 Nominee

The Honda Passport shares much of its goodness with our Best Car To Buy winner from 2016; does that mean the new five-passenger crossover SUV has it in the bag?

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 shorts on cylinders, goes long on satisfaction

A downsized turbo-4 engine in the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 doesn't diminish the luxury comforts and performance possibilities in the redesigned crossover SUV. Just skip the third row.

2020 Ford Mustang review

The 2.3 High Performance Package and the Mustang Shelby GT500 join the Ecoboost, GT, Bullitt, GT350, and GT350R Ford Mustang models for 2020. The pony car gets a TCC rating of 6 out of 10.

From Motor Authority:

2019 BMW 8-Series Convertible - Best Car To Buy 2020

Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2020 nominee: BMW 8-Series

The new flagship coupe and convertible from BMW is luxurious and quick—but is it Motor Authority's Best Car To Buy 2020?

2020 Audi RS 5 arrives with fresh looks but no extra power

The Audi RS 5 packs a 444-horsepower twin-turbocharged V-6 and the confidence to drive at triple-digit speeds.

Lynk & Co. reveals 05 coupe-like crossover

Lynk & Co. plans to expand outside of China in 2020 with stylish vehicles like the 05.

From Green Car Reports:

2019 Jaguar I-Pace - Portland, November 2018

Software update for Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV adds real-world miles

A long-awaited update at dealerships will enable over-the-air updates for core powertrain functions, including range and efficiency.

2012-2017 Mitsubishi i-MiEV recalled for brake issue

An issue with the vacuum pump for the power brakes has prompted the recall of all U.S. Mitsubishi i-MiEV electric cars.

Lasers or magnets? Tesla patents suggest windshield-wiper innovation

Patents from this year point to both a solution involving electromagnets and one using laser blasts, all to keep the windshield clean.



