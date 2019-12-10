Redesigned 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban gain size, screens

For anyone who felt the current Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban were small, there's good news: Both SUVs will make gains in new versions coming next year.

On Tuesday in Detroit, General Motors unveiled the 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban with a lot more space, optional turbodiesel power, and up to five display screens. When they goes on sale in the middle of 2020, the 2021 Tahoe and Suburban will square off with the aluminum-bodied 2020 Ford Expedition.

The 2021 Suburban's wheelbase grows 4.1 inches to 134.1 inches, and it gains 1.3 inches in overall length, to 225.7 inches. The 2021 Tahoe's wheelbase grows 4.9 inches to 120.9 inches; it's 6.7 inches longer at 210.7 inches overall.

That translates to a lot more space inside. Those in the second row of the Tahoe will find three more inches of leg room over the current model, but third-row occupants will appreciate the 10.1 inches of additional leg room versus before. Suburban buyers will find more room as well with 2.3 more inches of leg room in the second row and 2.2 inches in the third row.

The Tahoe now has 10.2 inches more cargo floor than before behind the third row, while the Suburban gains 1.8 inches. These might not sound like large increases, but the Tahoe can now haul (with the second and third rows folded down) 122.9 cubic feet (up 28.2 cubic feet) while the Suburban can haul 144.7 cubic feet (up 23 cubic feet). That amounts to 25% more cargo carrying capacity than the current Ford Expedition behind the third row.

2021 Chevrolet Tahoe

Visually it will be easy to spot the 2021 Tahoe and Suburban on the road. The blunt front end is similar to the latest Silverado 1500 (of which it shares part of its structure) with similar standard LED headlights and taillights, but the sides are cleaner with a strong shoulder line that runs from the front fender to the rear. Upper Premier and High Country models feature dual exhausts (only with the gas engines). Each of the six trims—LS, LT, Z71, RST, Premier, and High Country—feature their own distinct design details including grille, trim, and wheels ranging from 18 to 22 inches.

The cabin features hard buttons that appear to be easy-to-use while wearing gloves, but technology is a central focus. A standard 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is supplemented by an available 8.0-inch digital driver information display (a 4.2-inch is standard). High Country and Premier trims feature a 15.0-inch head-up display while an available rear-seat entertainment system features dual 12.6-inch touchscreens. A 4G LTE connection with hotspot capability keeps everyone connected, and there's wireless charging on all models except the base LS.

2021 Chevrolet Suburban

Most Tahoe and Suburbans will leave dealer lots with the Silverado's 355-horsepower 5.3-liter V-8, though a 6.2-liter V-8 with 420 hp is standard on the glitzy High Country model. Both engines feature cylinder deactivation that can shut down up to all eight cylinders (while coasting) to conserve fuel and there's an automatic start-stop system.

There's no hybrid, no plug-in hybrid, and no electric powertrains, but there is a 3.0-liter turbodiesel inline-6 on the menu, with 277 hp and 460 lb-ft of torque. It will be the most efficient model and the turbodiesel will be available in every trim except the Z71.

Every 2021 Tahoe and Suburban hooks its engine to a 10-speed automatic transmission with a pushbutton gear selector. Rear-wheel drive will be standard and four-wheel drive will be available.

For those who tow, there will be a max trailering package that adds a high-capacity radiator and cooling fan, integrated trailer brake controller, hitch guidance and view features along with up to nine camera views and a trailering app.

2021 Chevrolet Suburban

A lot of the increased space inside the 2021 Tahoe and Suburban is due to a new independent rear suspension, which may provide a smoother, more controlled ride along with better handling. Upper Premier and High Country trim models feature magnetic dampers that continuously monitor the road and provide a smoother ride with less body roll. Buyers who plan on hauling heavy loads will be able to opt for an air suspension on High Country and Z71 models with auto leveling capability and up to four inches of ride-height adjustment.

Every Tahoe and Suburban will come standard with advanced safety tech including automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, rear park assist, following distance indicator, and a seat-mounted side-impact airbag for the driver and front passenger. A surround-view camera system, rear pedestrian alert, lane-change alert, lane-departure warning, blind-spot monitors (with trailer integration), active lane control, and front and rear parking sensors will be available.

The price, fuel economy, and full feature list for each trim level will be announced closer to when the 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban go on sale next year.