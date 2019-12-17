Hyundai Palisade: Best Car To Buy 2020 Nominee

Though it might be overshadowed by the more muscular, rugged good looks of the Kia Telluride, the 2020 Hyundai Palisade wears the three-row SUV space better on the inside. Our editorial team had plenty of praise for both, and the difference largely comes down to that most subjective element: style. The Hyundai Palisade reaches further into the luxury space and does so at just a few hundred dollars less, on average.

With seating for up to eight, the 2020 Palisade optimizes interior space in clever and stylish ways. People used to lugging around bins and bags (and passengers) of all shapes and sizes should appreciate this sophisticated charm. The Palisade’s shift-by-wire 8-speed automatic transmission let designers ditch the gear stick for four buttons that fit neatly underneath the climate control. A hidden storage area with a USB port keeps more valuable items concealed. The fake silver-plated console with wood trim option looks great, especially surrounded by soft-touch synthetic leather trim pieces. The console has deep storage as well as retractable cup holders to use the space as you see fit. Two more of up to seven USB ports are tucked into the side of the front seats so second seat passengers can charge up without tripping over cords as they exit.

These are small things, but reflect the thoughtfulness of every element of the spacious family hauler. Two adults could fit in the third row, with knees up, of course, but three grade schoolers can fit without bickering. We can’t make promises about the bickering, but all that space includes 18 cubic feet of cargo area with all seats up (45.8 cubic feet with the third-row seat down).

The Palisade runs a lot smoother and lighter than its heavy proportions, thanks in part to its 291-hp 3.8-liter V-6 with the 8-speed automatic. It won’t be winning any suburban street races, but Sport mode has surprising punch once it's moving, providing all the passing capability a fully laden family hauler would need. With AWD and the 262 pound-feet of available torque split between front and rear axle, the Palisade can handle modest off-road duty, but is built for super smooth and cushy cruising on the highway.

We expect to see more Tellurides on the street, but the pampered money should explore the 2020 Hyundai Palisade. Both of the three-row SUVs are Best Car To Buy 2020 nominees.