Best Car To Buy 2020 nominees, Mustang Mach-E from idea to reality: What's New @ The Car Connection

The Car Connection's Best Car To Buy 2020: The contenders

Our nominees for Best Car To Buy 2020 range from family-friendly crossovers, to economy-minded hatchbacks, to sedans with style and substance.

2020 Toyota Tundra review

Toyota's aging but mighty full-size truck lacks the modern features of its rivals but can still offer value with a strong resell and Toyota's famed reliability. It gets a TCC rating of 4.5 out of 10.

2020 Nissan Murano review

Sweeping curves and strong safety scores earn the 2020 Nissan Murano kudos, but the drivetrain could be more exciting and the interior's sober style needs a wake-up call. We give it a 6.2 out of 10.

BMW quietly increases power of some M-branded cars for 2020

The 2020 BMW M550i xDrive, X3 M40i xDrive, and X4 M40i xDrive all receive power upgrades for 2020.

With 770 hp and $93,385 price, the Ford Shelby F-150 Super Snake Sport is all about big numbers

Shelby American's Ford F-150 can hit 60 mph in just 3.45 seconds.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E, 2019 LA Auto Show

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E electric SUV: How project went from milquetoast to Mustang

The electric Ford SUV due by late 2020 wasn't originally called the Mach-E, the Mustang, or even intended to be rear-wheel drive.

Valvoline released a hybrid-specific motor oil: Do you need it?

Last week Valvoline released a motor oil for hybrids, which typically have special engines already designed for frequent starts and stops.

Connecticut aiming to revise EV incentive for low-income households

A revamp of the state's electric-vehicle incentive program is due to provide more support to low-income households—and incentives for used electric vehicles.