Subaru Legacy: Best Car To Buy 2020 Nominee

Sedans may be passé, but value never goes out of style.

The 2020 Subaru Legacy is the less-popular sibling to the other Best Car To Buy 2020 nominee: the 2020 Subaru Outback. The Legacy skips the hand-me-downs. It has a mature sedan look that’s understated. The interior is anything but.

Like the Outback, the Legacy’s cabin is dominated by an infotainment screen super-sized for American’s fingers. It’s 11.6 inches from corner to corner, and included on Premium and higher trims, which cost less than you’d expect. More on that in a minute.

The interior of the 2020 Subaru Legacy is dominated by an 11.6-inch tablet-style touchscreen on most models. (Nathan Leach-Proffer/For The Car Connection)

Under the hoods of most Legacys will be a 2.5-liter flat-4 that makes 182 horsepower. That engine spins a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) that we like. The base engine and CVT combo have a secret. In the Outback, they’re a little overwhelmed—but still capable. In the Legacy, the base engine and CVT combine for up to a bladder-busting 600-mile range from every tank of fuel.

A more brisk, optional 2.4-liter turbo-4 that makes 260 hp is available in the Legacy, like the Outback, and makes the family sedan a light sleeper. Here’s what we mean: The uprated turbo-4 pushes the Legacy up to 60 mph from a standstill in about six seconds—quick by mid-size standards. The bigger engine sinks fuel economy a little, but it’s a blast to drive.

Five adults will fit fine in the Legacy with 15.1 cubic feet of room in the trunk for cargo. We like the Legacy’s base cloth, but top trims get leather upholstery.

Wide door cutouts in the back make getting into the Legacy easier than comparable mid-size sedans, and the Legacy is quieter than it has been in the past.

Every Legacy gets standard automatic emergency braking, active lane control, and adaptive cruise control.

Four adults can easily climb aboard in the 2020 Subaru Legacy. (Nathan Leach-Proffer/For The Car Connection)

That makes our pick closer to base, where value is its best. We like the Legacy Premium for less than $26,000 and its 11.6-inch touchscreen, active safety features, 17-inch wheels, cloth upholstery, heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and four USB ports. A moonroof, blind-spot monitors, and keyless ignition are minimal cost upgrades, too.

That’s good value among sedans and great value among new cars. And value is in-season every season.

But is it our Best Car To Buy 2020?

Check back with us on Jan. 2 when we announce the winner of this year's award. We'll also announce the winners from our sister sites, Motor Authority and Green Car Reports. The Car Connection will also reveal the best vehicles in 15 categories to help you choose the best the cars, trucks, and SUVs for your needs. Finally, be sure to vote for our annual Driver’s Choice awards and tell us what you think is the best in every category.