Best Car To Buy past winners, CLA35 review, EV battery cost plummets: What's New @ The Car Connection

Best Car To Buy 2020: Past winners

From the Subaru Forester to the Hyundai Sonata, a look back at past winners of The Car Connection's Best Car To Buy awards reveals a preference for value, safety, modern style and convenience features.

Lincoln appeals to millennials and women with Phone As A Key function for Corsair

The function is part of a suite of features offered on the Lincoln app and can unlock, start, and precondition the car.

2020 Honda Passport review

Honda's bigger two-row crossover SUV earns a 6.0 TCC Rating.

From Motor Authority:

2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA35 Shooting Brake

Review: The $47,895 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA35 AMG plays the middle ground

With more power, a showy body kit, and a racier interior, the CLA35 plays the middle ground between the new CLA-Class and the even hotter upcoming CLA45 AMG.

Godzilla's biography: The 50-year history of the Nissan GT-R

With Nissan's GT-R now 50 years old, we take a look back at all the cars to have have carried the famous nameplate.

Here's a chance to own off-roading history: Early Meyers Manx heads to auction

One of Meyers' oldest buggies will go up for sale at a Russo and Steele auction on next month in Scottsdale, Arizona.

From Green Car Reports:

Tesla Cybertruck

Tesla Cybertruck aerodynamics could be better than other trucks, suggests Musk

CEO Elon Musk boasted that the aerodynamics of the Tesla Cybertruck electric pickup could be "insane for a truck."

Porsche Taycan, Tesla Model X earn five-star safety rating in Europe

Two more fully electric cars—the Tesla Model X and Porsche Taycan—have received top-tier crash-test and safety ratings.

Electric-car battery prices dropped 13% in 2019, will reach $100/kwh in 2023

Battery prices have been falling faster than anticipated, and that could help the economics of electric cars work a lot sooner for automakers.