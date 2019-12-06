Best Car To Buy past winners, CLA35 review, EV battery cost plummets: What's New @ The Car Connection

2019 Subaru Forester Sport

2019 Subaru Forester Sport

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
December 6, 2019

Best Car To Buy 2020: Past winners

From the Subaru Forester to the Hyundai Sonata, a look back at past winners of The Car Connection's Best Car To Buy awards reveals a preference for value, safety, modern style and convenience features. 

Lincoln appeals to millennials and women with Phone As A Key function for Corsair

The function is part of a suite of features offered on the Lincoln app and can unlock, start, and precondition the car. 

2020 Honda Passport review

Honda's bigger two-row crossover SUV earns a 6.0 TCC Rating. 

From Motor Authority:

2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA35 Shooting Brake

2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA35 Shooting Brake

Review: The $47,895 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA35 AMG plays the middle ground 

With more power, a showy body kit, and a racier interior, the CLA35 plays the middle ground between the new CLA-Class and the even hotter upcoming CLA45 AMG.

Godzilla's biography: The 50-year history of the Nissan GT-R

With Nissan's GT-R now 50 years old, we take a look back at all the cars to have have carried the famous nameplate.

Here's a chance to own off-roading history: Early Meyers Manx heads to auction

One of Meyers' oldest buggies will go up for sale at a Russo and Steele auction on next month in Scottsdale, Arizona. 

From Green Car Reports:

Tesla Cybertruck

Tesla Cybertruck

Tesla Cybertruck aerodynamics could be better than other trucks, suggests Musk

CEO Elon Musk boasted that the aerodynamics of the Tesla Cybertruck electric pickup could be "insane for a truck."

Porsche Taycan, Tesla Model X earn five-star safety rating in Europe

Two more fully electric cars—the Tesla Model X and Porsche Taycan—have received top-tier crash-test and safety ratings.

Electric-car battery prices dropped 13% in 2019, will reach $100/kwh in 2023

Battery prices have been falling faster than anticipated, and that could help the economics of electric cars work a lot sooner for automakers.

 
Tags:
2020
The Car Connection
See the nominees and vote »
2019
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

Refreshed 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport starts at $24,335, adds active safety features Refreshed 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport starts at $24,335, adds active safety features
2020 Mazda CX-30 makes room in small crossover SUV lineup 2020 Mazda CX-30 makes room in small crossover SUV lineup
Best Car To Buy 2020: Past winners Best Car To Buy 2020: Past winners
Cadillac prices high-performance 2020 CT5 from $45,190 Cadillac prices high-performance 2020 CT5 from $45,190
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.