Best Car To Buy past winners, CLA35 review, EV battery cost plummets: What's New @ The Car Connection

Best Car To Buy 2020: Past winners
From the Subaru Forester to the Hyundai Sonata, a look back at past winners of The Car Connection's Best Car To Buy awards reveals a preference for value, safety, modern style and convenience features.
Lincoln appeals to millennials and women with Phone As A Key function for Corsair
The function is part of a suite of features offered on the Lincoln app and can unlock, start, and precondition the car.
Honda's bigger two-row crossover SUV earns a 6.0 TCC Rating.
From Motor Authority:
2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA35 Shooting Brake
Review: The $47,895 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA35 AMG plays the middle ground
With more power, a showy body kit, and a racier interior, the CLA35 plays the middle ground between the new CLA-Class and the even hotter upcoming CLA45 AMG.
Godzilla's biography: The 50-year history of the Nissan GT-R
With Nissan's GT-R now 50 years old, we take a look back at all the cars to have have carried the famous nameplate.
Here's a chance to own off-roading history: Early Meyers Manx heads to auction
One of Meyers' oldest buggies will go up for sale at a Russo and Steele auction on next month in Scottsdale, Arizona.
From Green Car Reports:
Tesla Cybertruck
Tesla Cybertruck aerodynamics could be better than other trucks, suggests Musk
CEO Elon Musk boasted that the aerodynamics of the Tesla Cybertruck electric pickup could be "insane for a truck."
Porsche Taycan, Tesla Model X earn five-star safety rating in Europe
Two more fully electric cars—the Tesla Model X and Porsche Taycan—have received top-tier crash-test and safety ratings.
Electric-car battery prices dropped 13% in 2019, will reach $100/kwh in 2023
Battery prices have been falling faster than anticipated, and that could help the economics of electric cars work a lot sooner for automakers.
