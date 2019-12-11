Ford Escape: Best Car To Buy 2020 Nominee

It’s been a long time coming, but the new 2020 Ford Escape has some good reasons for its overdue arrival: a new body and interior, new safety technology and infotainment systems, and new hybrid and plug-in models that soar to new fuel economy heights.

While the outgoing model had the heart of a hot hatchback, the 2020 Escape softens its stance. It wears a more organic, flowing shape that’s equal parts Mazda and Model 3, to our eyes. It’s friendly and inoffensively good-looking—and it leaves plenty of room in Ford’s crossover lineup for a boxy Bronco cousin due in the next year, based on the same running gear. The Escape’s interior can come off a bit somber in its stock basic-black upholstery and trim, but it’s neatly organized and has a big, bright available 8.0-inch touchscreen interface, front and center.

We wish the Escape’s roomy new cabin had better front seats; they’re narrow and have short cushions. Still, both the front and back-seat passengers get more knee and head room than in the last Escape, and the second row slides to flex its cargo-carrying muscle; it’s somewhat smaller than a Subaru Forester, our Best Car To Buy 2019, but the 2020 Escape’s capable of carrying five people and their stuff without complaint.

Crash-test data hasn’t surfaced yet, but the 2020 Escape comes standard with automatic emergency braking, and Ford sells a head-up display, adaptive cruise control, and blind-spot monitors.

For performance, the 2020 Escape splits its personality three ways. We’ve sampled the base 181-horsepower 1.5-liter turbo-3 and found it fine for puttering around town. The engaging 250-hp turbo-4 engine’s the highway hustler, and feels the most like the outgoing model, with its energetic acceleration, firmer handling, and available all-wheel drive. But the new Escape’s traded some steering sharpness for better ride comfort.

Gas-mileage geeks like us love the new all-wheel-drive Escape Hybrid, which taps a lithium-ion battery and electric motors to push the crossover SUV’s EPA combined numbers into best-ever range (final ratings are coming soon). Early next year, Ford adds a plug and bigger batteries that will give the Escape about 30 miles of electric-only range.

With a base price of $26,080, the 2020 Escape doesn’t have Android Auto or Apple CarPlay; it’s not difficult to spend $40,000 on a 2020 Escape, either. At $29,450 the Escape SE Sport Hybrid comes with a fistful of features and great fuel economy. It’s our pick in a lineup we rate at 6.6 out of 10—and that earns the 2020 Ford Escape a spot on our list of Best Car To Buy 2020 nominees.

