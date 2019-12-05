Car thieves prefer Honda, Acura SLX retuned for RADwood, Toyota Vs. EVs: What's New @ The Car Connection

2000 Honda Civic DX

December 5, 2019

Hot take? Honda sedans, pickup trucks top most stolen vehicle list

Commuter sedans and pickups topped the list for most stolen cars of 2018.

Free and clear: BMW relents on charging for Apple CarPlay 

Rejoice! BMW is dropping its subscription fee for Apple CarPlay. 

2020 Volvo S90 review

The luxury sedan with an available plug-in hybrid powertrain earns a 7.2 TCC Rating. 

From Motor Authority:

1998 Acura SLX

This mint Acura SLX SUV has the heart of a Honda Civic Type R

Debuting at RADwood SoCal, This 1997 SLX is powered by a 350-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4 and 10-speed automatic paired to Acura's SH-AWD system found in the MDX and RDX. 

Next MX-5 Miata to adopt electrification? Maybe, says Mazda

As long as the car remains light, anything's possible, says Mazda. 

2021 Mercedes-Benz EQS spy shots and video

The Mercedes-Benz EQS will directly target high-end versions of the Tesla Model S, as well as an electric Jaguar XJ due around the same time.

From Green Car Reports:

2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime, 2019 LA Auto Show

Toyota vs. electric cars: Smart strategy, or Innovator’s Dilemma? 

Over the years, Toyota's caution to focus on hybrids and fuel cells over electric cars has been replaced by recalcitrance. 

GM, LG Chem announce joint Lordstown battery plant for new electric cars, pickups

General Motors and LG Chem partner to build huge electric vehicle battery plant near Lordstown, Ohio.

Nissan Ariya electric crossover to be aimed upscale, might have been an Infiniti

According to a report from earlier this week, Nissan's upcoming electric crossover might have been sold under the Infiniti luxury brand. 

 

 
