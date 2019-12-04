Buick Regal ends, 2020 Mercedes GLB review, EVs we're missing: What's New @ The Car Connection

Buick Regal won't return next year as brand shifts to SUV-heavy lineup

Buick to discontinue the Regal sedan and Tour X wagon after model year 2020.

2020 BMW 2-Series Gran Coupe costs about the same as the two-door, is still not a coupe

2020 BMW 2-Series Gran Coupe splits the cost difference between the X1 and X2 AWD crossovers.

2020 BMW 4-Series review

The luxury coupe, convertible or five-door hatchback earns a 6.0 TCC Rating.

From Motor Authority:

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB Class

First Drive Review: The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB 250 plays all the right angles

Benz’s new crossover SUV, the GLB 250, skips the softer stuff—at least, on the outside.

Next BMW M3 and M4 to offer manual transmission, AWD

BMW's next M3 and M4 will have a manual transmission, but this option means buyers miss out on all-wheel drive.

2021 Jaguar F-Pace spy shots

Jaguar's F-Pace is about to receive its mid-cycle update.

From Green Car Reports:

Xpeng P7 - 2019 Guangzhou Auto Show

EVs we're missing: Electric-car highlights from the Guangzhou Auto Show

The Guangzhou Auto Show represented the current interests of the Chinese auto market—meaning far more EV-focused than shows in the U.S.

Lightyear One solar electric car aims to “leapfrog the grid”

A former Tesla executive has joined Lightyear to help create a commercial strategy for the super-efficiency car.

Hyundai on track to become world's top seller of hydrogen-powered cars

Toyota, long the top builder of fuel-cell vehicles, looks about to be displaced by Hyundai and its ambition to go big with them in the next decade.



