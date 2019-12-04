2020 BMW 2-Series Gran Coupe costs about the same as the two-door, is still not a coupe

When it goes on sale next year, base versions of the 2020 BMW 228i xDrive Gran Coupe four-door sedan will cost $38,495, including destination, the automaker announced Wednesday.

That's $200 more than a 2020 230i xDrive coupe, which is already on sale, but not related to the upcoming 2-Series. That's because the new Gran Coupe is based on a platform shared with the BMW X1 and X2 crossovers already on sale; the X1 is $300 less than the 2-Series Gran Coupe and the X2 is $900 more. Those prices are for all-wheel drive vehicles.

The 2020 228i xDrive will be the least expensive sedan on sale by BMW and slot below the 3-Series sedan, which was updated this year.

The related 2020 BMW M235i xDrive will cost $46,495 when it goes on sale next spring and it subs in a more powerful engine. Both sedans use a 2.0-liter turbo-4 for power mated to an 8-speed automatic that drives all four wheels; the 228i makes 228 horsepower, and the M235i makes 301 hp. A front-wheel-drive 2-Series is likely coming later, although BMW didn't say how much those would cost.

Both sedans have 8.8-inch touchscreens as standard equipment that can be upgraded to a 10.3-inch touchscreen complemented by a 10.3-inch digital instrument cluster. A 5.1-inch digital display and analog dials are standard equipment.

The 228i xDrive Gran Coupe is equipped with synthetic leather upholstery, 17-inch wheels, two USB ports, automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, active lane control, and Apple CarPlay compatibility with a 1-year trial.

The M235i xDrive Gran Coupe includes 18-inch wheels, uprated brakes and suspension, a limited slip differential on the front axle, keyless ignition, and leather upholstery.

Option packages include bigger infotainment and information screens, a panoramic moonroof, 19-inch wheels, head-up display, and adaptive dampers.