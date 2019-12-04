Buick Regal won't return next year as brand shifts to SUV-heavy lineup

The Buick Regal sedan and Regal TourX wagon won't return for 2021, signaling the likely end of Buick's car lineup in the U.S. for now, our colleagues at Motor Authority reported Wednesday.

Buick spokesman Stu Fowle confirmed the Regal's demise after model year 2020, which was largely telegraphed by U.S. buyers' increasing preference for crossovers and SUVs.

"Nearly 90 percent of Buick sales to date this year have been crossovers," Fowle said. "Although the Regal will no longer be offered in the U.S. and Canada, it will be sold in China where demand for sedans remains significant."

The small convertible Cascada and mid-size LaCrosse were dropped after 2019. Buick will add the Encore GX crossover for 2020 to complement the Encore, Envision, and Enclave crossover SUVs already on sale.

Shoppers in the U.S. preferred Buick's crossover SUVs to their sedans. Only about 10,000 Regal and Regal TourX models were sold this year, a fraction of the automaker's 174,000 sales for the first 10 months of 2019. The Regal and Regal TourX wagon will continue to be sold in China.