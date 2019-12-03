2020 Kia Soul vs. Mazda 3, 2021 Jaguar F-Type facelift, Audi E-Tron range boost: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Kia Soul vs. 2020 Mazda Mazda 3: Compare Cars

The 2020 Mazda 3 packs just a bit more sophistication to come out with a 6.7 out of 10 ranking from our editors, compared to a 6.3 for the 2020 Kia Soul.

2020 Chevrolet Equinox earns Top Safety Pick for more standard safety features

Uprated headlights and standard automatic emergency braking on 2020 Equinox LT trims help the crossover qualify for the award.

2020 Ford Ranger review

The Ford Ranger mid-size pickup truck earns an average 5.0 out of 10 for being average in everything it does.

From Motor Authority:

2021 Jaguar F-Type

2021 Jaguar F-Type gets facelift, new tech, more power

The Jaguar F-Type gets a facelift for its already stunning looks, as well as new technology and more power.

Michael Schumacher's 2002 Ferrari Formula One car fetches $5.9M at auction

The Formula One car that helped propel Michael Schumacher to his fifth world title has sold at auction, with a portion of the proceeds to support his charity.

2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI spy shots and video

The latest prototypes for the new Golf GTI are wearing barely any camouflage gear indicating that the debut can't be far.

From Green Car Reports:

2019 Audi E-tron - first drive report - Calirornia, May 2019





Audi has already rolled out a revised version of the E-Tron SUV and Sportback with more range, allowed through various minor updates.

Polestar says trial production of the Polestar 2 electric hatchback has started, although deliveries of production vehicles aren't due until mid-2020.

Despite the outcome of federal rules for emissions and fuel economy, California could accomplish serious gains on a regional basis.