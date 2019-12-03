2020 Kia Soul vs. Mazda 3, 2021 Jaguar F-Type facelift, Audi E-Tron range boost: What's New @ The Car Connection

2019 Mazda 3 - first drive - Los Angeles, January 2019

2019 Mazda 3 - first drive - Los Angeles, January 2019

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
December 3, 2019

2020 Kia Soul vs. 2020 Mazda Mazda 3: Compare Cars

The 2020 Mazda 3 packs just a bit more sophistication to come out with a 6.7 out of 10 ranking from our editors, compared to a 6.3 for the 2020 Kia Soul. 

2020 Chevrolet Equinox earns Top Safety Pick for more standard safety features 

Uprated headlights and standard automatic emergency braking on 2020 Equinox LT trims help the crossover qualify for the award. 

2020 Ford Ranger review

The Ford Ranger mid-size pickup truck earns an average 5.0 out of 10 for being average in everything it does. 

From Motor Authority:

2021 Jaguar F-Type

2021 Jaguar F-Type

 

2021 Jaguar F-Type gets facelift, new tech, more power

The Jaguar F-Type gets a facelift for its already stunning looks, as well as new technology and more power.

Michael Schumacher's 2002 Ferrari Formula One car fetches $5.9M at auction

The Formula One car that helped propel Michael Schumacher to his fifth world title has sold at auction, with a portion of the proceeds to support his charity.

2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI spy shots and video

The latest prototypes for the new Golf GTI are wearing barely any camouflage gear indicating that the debut can't be far.

From Green Car Reports:

2019 Audi E-tron - first drive report - Calirornia, May 2019

2019 Audi E-tron - first drive report - Calirornia, May 2019


 
Audi has already rolled out a revised version of the E-Tron SUV and Sportback with more range, allowed through various minor updates. 
 
 
Polestar says trial production of the Polestar 2 electric hatchback has started, although deliveries of production vehicles aren't due until mid-2020.
 
 
Despite the outcome of federal rules for emissions and fuel economy, California could accomplish serious gains on a regional basis. 
 
 
Tags:
2020
The Car Connection
See the nominees and vote »
2019
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

Refreshed 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport starts at $24,335, adds active safety features Refreshed 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport starts at $24,335, adds active safety features
2020 Mazda CX-30 makes room in small crossover SUV lineup 2020 Mazda CX-30 makes room in small crossover SUV lineup
Cadillac prices high-performance 2020 CT5 from $45,190 Cadillac prices high-performance 2020 CT5 from $45,190
2020 Toyota Camry AWD debuts, back after nearly 30 years 2020 Toyota Camry AWD debuts, back after nearly 30 years
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.