Telluride vs. Atlas, Hyundai RM19 review, electric Microbus builds Buzz: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Kia Telluride vs. 2020 VW Atlas: Compare Crossover SUVs

The two three-row crossovers fight for family buyers, and the all-new Telluride gets the edge, but it's closer than the scores reflect.

2019 Ford Ranger recalled again, this time for defective taillights

The 2019 Ford Ranger has been recalled for a fifth time, this time due to taillights that may not work.

2020 Audi A3 review

The back seat's cramped and the trunk is small, but with all-wheel drive and tech features above its station, the 2020 Audi A3 satisfies drivers looking for more than compact-car basics. Our TCC Rating settles in at 6.7.

From Motor Authority:

Hyundai RM19 prototype

First drive review: Hyundai RM19 Prototype teases a bright future for N brand

The Hyundai RM 19 Prototype is fun-to-drive preview of a future mid-engine halo car.

2021 Bentley Bentayga spy shots

The most popular model in the Bentley lineup is about to receive a major update.

The silver screen helped make these five cars into collectible gold

These cars would be collectible in their own right, but appearances in movies have made them even more valuable.

From Green Car Reports:

Volkswagen Type 2 electric conversion

VW Project e-Bus electric Microbus builds Buzz with e-Golf transplant

A conversion between Volkswagen and EV West borrows the heart of a 2017 VW e-Golf and fits it to a classic Type 2 Bus.

How many Mustang Mach-E electric SUVs will Ford build? We’ve got numbers

Based on numbers from executives and production forecasts, Ford could make the Mach-E at far more than compliance-car numbers.

Polestar 2 electric car production ramping up in China, US deliveries in June

Polestar says trial production of the Polestar 2 electric hatchback has started, although deliveries of production vehicles aren't due until mid-2020.