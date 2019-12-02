2019 Ford Ranger recalled again, this time for defective taillights

The 2019 Ford Ranger has been recalled for defective taillights that reduce the visibility of the mid-size pickup truck and can increase the risk of a crash, according to a statement by the NHTSA released Monday.

A misaligned connector in the right and left rear taillight terminals is the cause of the problem, though the third center-mounted safety light still works correctly. All functions of the taillights, including stop, turn, and reverse lights, can operate intermittently or not at all. Other drivers might not know if the vehicle is stopping, turning, or backing up, thereby increasing the risk of a crash. The recall covers 72,718 units of the 2019 Ford Ranger.

This is the fifth recall since the return of the Ford Ranger to the U.S. market for model year 2019. While the mid-size pickup truck has been sold worldwide for years, Ford resumed production of it in the U.S. in October of 2018 out of the Ford Michigan Assembly Plan in Wayne. Other recalls have include problems with the shifter, an improperly assembled passenger seat belt, and a faulty HVAC blower.

The five recalls have been relatively minor and in small numbers, but can still be a nuisance for owners. The current taillight recall is by far the largest and appears to encompass all Rangers sold thus far; Ford sold 56,512 Rangers through the third quarter of 2019.

Ford will notify owners and dealers will inspect and replace the connectors if necessary, free of charge. The recall begins January 6, 2020. Owners can contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332 or at the Ford Owner's page linked here.