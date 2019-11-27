New 2021 cars, Aston Martin Valkyrie flies, Lincoln partners up for electric SUV: What's New @ The Car Connection

Coming for 2021: Small crossovers and EVs star at LA Auto Show

A mid-engine American supercar and an electric flourish from Germany may have led the headlines, but the 2019 LA Auto Show delivered more crossovers than a fall TV schedule.

2019 Toyota RAV4 vs. 2020 Subaru Outback: Compare Crossovers

The mega-popular crossovers attract outdoorsy buyers thanks to their go-anywhere attitudes. But which one is best?

Refreshed 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport starts at $24,335, adds active safety features

The refreshed 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport small crossover starts at $900 more than last year's base version, but comes with more standard safety equipment.

From Motor Authority:

Aston Martin Valkyrie

Here's the Aston Martin Valkyrie flyby you've all been waiting for

Delivery of the first customer example of the Aston Martin hypercar is imminent.

2020 Porsche 911 Turbo with ducktail spoiler spy shots

Porsche looks to be readying a new model along the lines of 2010's 911 Sport Classic.

Bentley reportedly eyes wild speedster as next coach-built special

Bentley is considering building a speedster with a design inspired by the EXP 100 GT concept unveiled earlier this year to mark Bentley's centennial.

From Green Car Reports:

Rivian R1S

Rivian-based Lincoln electric SUV will result from Ford partnership, according to report

A report confirms earlier speculation that a vehicle built on Rivian's skateboard platform will be a Lincoln SUV.

Thank you for not buying: GM president points to EVs that aren't here yet

General Motors president Mark Reuss makes an argument for electric vehicles that GM won't have on the market for another two years or more.

BMW and VW aim for close control over batteries, don’t want to make them

The Battery Cell Competence Center will help BMW keep control over cells without having to become so invested in their manufacture.



