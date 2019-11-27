Refreshed 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport starts at $24,335, adds active safety features

Aaron Cole Aaron Cole Managing Editor
November 27, 2019

The 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport will cost $24,335 to start—a $900 increase over last year's base version—the automaker announced Tuesday.

The reason for the price increase is a standard suite of active safety features that's now included on every model, which wasn't included last year.

For 2020, the Rogue Sport will be offered in S, SV, and SL trim levels with all-wheel drive optional on every version for $1,350.

Base Rogue Sport S versions feature 16-inch wheels with hub caps, cloth upholstery, a 7.0-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, one USB port, automatic emergency braking, air conditioning, blind-spot monitors, rear automatic emergency braking, and active lane control.

Rogue Sport SV models cost $25,845, including destination, which is an increase of $610 over last year, and adds heated front seats, power adjustable driver's seat, uprated audio, dual-zone climate control, keyless ignition, and more available options.

The Rogue Sport SL is the top of the pile and costs $29,545 to start, including destination. It goes all-in with power-adjustable front seats, uprated audio, leather upholstery, heated steering wheel, navigation, and a surround-view camera system.

Compared to the 2019 version, the 2020 Rogue Sport has resculpted front and rear bumpers and LED daytime running lights. It earns a 5.2 TCC Rating.

