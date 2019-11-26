Silverado and Sierra recalled, Nissan GT-R goes Lego, Karma Revero GTS preview: What's New @ The Car Connection

GM recalls more than half a million new Silverado, Sierra pickups for fire risk

General Motors is recalling 556,399 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups from model years 2019-2020 that were built with carpeted floor coverings that can increase a fire risk.

2020 Volkswagen Passat review

The 2020 Volkswagen Passat mid-size sedan gets an exterior makeover and simplified powertrain lineup but still falls short of the competition in performance and style. We rate it at 5.6 out of 10.

2020 Subaru Impreza

The 2020 Subaru Impreza comes as a compact sedan or 5-door hatchback with a base 5-speed manual or continuously variable automatic transmission. The all-wheel-drive Impreza bundles active safety features as standard equipment with the CVT, earning it a TCC rating of 6.3 of 10.

From Motor Authority:

Lego Speed Champions Nissan GT-R Nismo

Nissan GT-R Nismo Lego set coming in 2020

Lego's new Speed Champions series are 25-percent bigger than before, allowing for more lifelike detail.

Mercedes V-12 will live on in next S-Class

Although Mercedes already offers more powerful V-8s, the automaker's V-12 will stick around for at least one more generation.

2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI spy shots and video

The latest prototypes for the new Golf GTI are wearing barely any camouflage gear indicating that the debut can't be far.

From Green Car Reports:

2020 Kamra Revero GTS

At the LA Auto Show, Karma introduced the faster-accelerating Karma Revero GTS plug-in hybrid.

The former suitor of Faraday Future has moved on to other investments, and a model that could take on the Model 3 in China.

The Ford Escape Hybrid has earned a strong set of safety ratings from the insurance-funded IIHS.