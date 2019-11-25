Mazda recalls the recalled, Lambo V12 concept, electric truck priorities: What's New @ The Car Connection

2009 Mazda6

2009 Mazda6

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
November 25, 2019

Mazda recalls vehicles already recalled and repaired for faulty airbags

Mazda is recalling more than 100,000 vehicles to replace replacement front passenger airbag inflators that can still explode.

2020 Subaru Outback and Legacy earn IIHS safety awards

The 2020 Subaru Outback earns a Top Safety Pick, while the 2020 Subaru Legacy gets one better with a Top Safety Pick + from the IIHS.

2020 Nissan Maxima review

The 2020 Nissan Maxima injects style into Altima hardware—along with a powerful V-6—but the back seat and trunk skimp on space. It earns a TCC Rating of 6.5.

From Motor Authority:

Lamborghini Lambo V12 Vision Gran Turismo concept

Lamborghini Lambo V12 Vision Gran Turismo concept

Lambo V12 Vision Gran Turismo is a single-seater from the future

Lamborghini's Vision Gran Turismo concept packs a hybrid V-12 powertrain that should help the car deliver Formula One-rivaling performance.

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA teased ahead of Dec. 11 reveal

A new generation of the city chic compact crossover SUV is coming soon.

“The Grand Tour” is about to hit the water

Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond will swap cars for boats in an upcoming “The Grand Tour” special.

From Green Car Reports:

Tesla Cybertruck

Tesla Cybertruck


 
From stainless steel to 500 miles of range to convoluted quadrilaterals, has the Tesla Cybertruck changed what you want in a fully electric pickup truck?
 
 
The series-hybrid range-extending electric powertrain originally developed for Fisker could be yours in a pickup. 
 
 
The California company Faraday Future has shown the FF91 electric crossover's luxurious interior, including an 11-screen interior, as part of an internet living space. 
 
Tags:
2020
The Car Connection
See the nominees and vote »
2019
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2021 Toyota RAV4 plug-in hybrid revealed: Shocking power from crossover SUV 2021 Toyota RAV4 plug-in hybrid revealed: Shocking power from crossover SUV
2020 Mazda CX-30 makes room in small crossover SUV lineup 2020 Mazda CX-30 makes room in small crossover SUV lineup
2020 Toyota Camry AWD debuts, back after nearly 30 years 2020 Toyota Camry AWD debuts, back after nearly 30 years
2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer crossover SUV will get tougher, off-road variant 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer crossover SUV will get tougher, off-road variant
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.