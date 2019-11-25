Mazda recalls the recalled, Lambo V12 concept, electric truck priorities: What's New @ The Car Connection

Mazda recalls vehicles already recalled and repaired for faulty airbags
Mazda is recalling more than 100,000 vehicles to replace replacement front passenger airbag inflators that can still explode.
2020 Subaru Outback and Legacy earn IIHS safety awards
The 2020 Subaru Outback earns a Top Safety Pick, while the 2020 Subaru Legacy gets one better with a Top Safety Pick + from the IIHS.
The 2020 Nissan Maxima injects style into Altima hardware—along with a powerful V-6—but the back seat and trunk skimp on space. It earns a TCC Rating of 6.5.
From Motor Authority:
Lamborghini Lambo V12 Vision Gran Turismo concept
Lambo V12 Vision Gran Turismo is a single-seater from the future
Lamborghini's Vision Gran Turismo concept packs a hybrid V-12 powertrain that should help the car deliver Formula One-rivaling performance.
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA teased ahead of Dec. 11 reveal
A new generation of the city chic compact crossover SUV is coming soon.
“The Grand Tour” is about to hit the water
Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond will swap cars for boats in an upcoming “The Grand Tour” special.
From Green Car Reports:
Tesla Cybertruck
