Mazda recalls the recalled, Lambo V12 concept, electric truck priorities: What's New @ The Car Connection

Mazda recalls vehicles already recalled and repaired for faulty airbags

Mazda is recalling more than 100,000 vehicles to replace replacement front passenger airbag inflators that can still explode.

2020 Subaru Outback and Legacy earn IIHS safety awards

The 2020 Subaru Outback earns a Top Safety Pick, while the 2020 Subaru Legacy gets one better with a Top Safety Pick + from the IIHS.

2020 Nissan Maxima review

The 2020 Nissan Maxima injects style into Altima hardware—along with a powerful V-6—but the back seat and trunk skimp on space. It earns a TCC Rating of 6.5.

From Motor Authority:

Lamborghini Lambo V12 Vision Gran Turismo concept

Lambo V12 Vision Gran Turismo is a single-seater from the future

Lamborghini's Vision Gran Turismo concept packs a hybrid V-12 powertrain that should help the car deliver Formula One-rivaling performance.

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA teased ahead of Dec. 11 reveal

A new generation of the city chic compact crossover SUV is coming soon.

“The Grand Tour” is about to hit the water

Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond will swap cars for boats in an upcoming “The Grand Tour” special.

From Green Car Reports:

Tesla Cybertruck





From stainless steel to 500 miles of range to convoluted quadrilaterals, has the Tesla Cybertruck changed what you want in a fully electric pickup truck?

The series-hybrid range-extending electric powertrain originally developed for Fisker could be yours in a pickup.

The California company Faraday Future has shown the FF91 electric crossover's luxurious interior, including an 11-screen interior, as part of an internet living space.