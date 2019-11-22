2020 RAV4 vs Escape, Tesla's absurd Cybertruck: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Ford Escape, 2019 New York International Auto Show

2020 Ford Escape, 2019 New York International Auto Show

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
November 22, 2019

2020 Toyota RAV4 vs. 2020 Ford Escape: Compare Crossover SUVs

Two of the best-selling compact crossovers from the giant automakers compete for attention with very different approaches. Which one is best for you?

2020 Mazda CX-30 makes room in small crossover SUV lineup

The crossover with a swoopy roofline slots in between the CX-3 and CX-5 in Mazda's lineup. 

2020 Toyota Camry AWD debuts, back after nearly 30 years

The Avalon will add a similar all-wheel-drive system for the 2021 model year. 

From Motor Authority:

Tesla Cybertruck

Tesla Cybertruck

Tesla Cybertruck pickup shocks with looks, performance and price

Tesla unveiled its long-awaited pickup truck, the Cybertruck, and it's safe to say it's not what anyone was expecting. 

2020 Acura MDX latest to receive plush PMC touch

The Acura MDX PMC Edition lands at dealers in early 2020 and only 300 will be built for the United States.

2021 Lordstown Endurance electric pickup priced from $52,500

The Lordstown Endurance pickup will be built in Ohio and come with wheel hub electric motors. 

From Green Car Reports:

Tesla Cybertruck prototype - Nov. 2019

Tesla Cybertruck prototype - Nov. 2019

 
With the reveal of its so-called Cybertruck, Tesla will have an all-electric rival to other pickups.
 
 
The Audi E-Tron is one of the best-rated electric vehicles in terms of U.S. crash-test results. 
 
 
The CO2 emissions associated with making tires could be cut with the reuse of carbon black. 
Tags:
2020
The Car Connection
See the nominees and vote »
2019
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer crossover SUV will get tougher, off-road variant 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer crossover SUV will get tougher, off-road variant
2020 Toyota Camry AWD debuts, back after nearly 30 years 2020 Toyota Camry AWD debuts, back after nearly 30 years
2021 Toyota RAV4 plug-in hybrid revealed: Shocking power from crossover SUV 2021 Toyota RAV4 plug-in hybrid revealed: Shocking power from crossover SUV
2020 Mazda CX-30 makes room in small crossover SUV lineup 2020 Mazda CX-30 makes room in small crossover SUV lineup
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.