2020 RAV4 vs Escape, Tesla's absurd Cybertruck: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Toyota RAV4 vs. 2020 Ford Escape: Compare Crossover SUVs
Two of the best-selling compact crossovers from the giant automakers compete for attention with very different approaches. Which one is best for you?
2020 Mazda CX-30 makes room in small crossover SUV lineup
The crossover with a swoopy roofline slots in between the CX-3 and CX-5 in Mazda's lineup.
2020 Toyota Camry AWD debuts, back after nearly 30 years
The Avalon will add a similar all-wheel-drive system for the 2021 model year.
From Motor Authority:
Tesla Cybertruck
Tesla Cybertruck pickup shocks with looks, performance and price
Tesla unveiled its long-awaited pickup truck, the Cybertruck, and it's safe to say it's not what anyone was expecting.
2020 Acura MDX latest to receive plush PMC touch
The Acura MDX PMC Edition lands at dealers in early 2020 and only 300 will be built for the United States.
2021 Lordstown Endurance electric pickup priced from $52,500
The Lordstown Endurance pickup will be built in Ohio and come with wheel hub electric motors.
From Green Car Reports:
Tesla Cybertruck prototype - Nov. 2019
