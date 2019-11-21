New SUVs, hot cars top What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer crossover SUV will get tougher, off-road variant

The new small Chevy crossover will add RS and Activ editions with big tires and tougher suspension tune for mild off-roading.

2021 Kia Seltos preview

Roughly the size of the Hyundai Kona, the 2021 Kia Seltos small crossover slots under the Sportage and comes with two powertrain options.

2020 Subaru Outback vs. 2020 Subaru Forester: Compare Crossover SUVs

Subaru has a slew of off-road ready crossovers available to shoppers, but is the Forester or Outback better for you?

From Motor Authority:

2020 Audi RS 6 Avant, 2019 LA Auto Show

2020 Audi RS 6 Avant is an angry wagon due on sale in the US

America, the new Audi RS 6 Avant has arrived with 592 horsepower and space for the whole family, plus their gear.

2021 Mercedes-Maybach GLS revealed: Plush SUV has Bentayga, Cullinan in its sights

The Maybach GLS reaches dealers toward the end of 2020 with a rumored price tag of close to $200,000.

2020 Porsche Taycan 4S‭ debuts with $105,150‬ price tag

The Taycan 4S comes with well over 500 horsepower, meaning it's no slouch.

From Green Car Reports:

2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 - first drive - Norway, May 2019

2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC challenges I-Pace, E-Tron at $68,895

The fully electric EQC finally gets a price for the U.S. market, although its introduction remains a few months away.

2020 Kia Niro: 50-mpg hybrid gets upgraded interface, sharper look

A sharpened exterior, new infotainment systems, and other added features highlight the refresh given to the 2020 Kia Niro.

2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric: 170-mile EV inherits good stuff from Kona Electric

The Ioniq Electric is one of the most affordable and efficient EVs on the market, and for 2020 it gains more range and a suite of new tech features.







