New and redesigned 2020 and 2021 vehicles lead What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Toyota RAV4 plug-in hybrid revealed: Shocking power from crossover SUV

The 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime plug-in hybrid crossover will have a 39-mile electric range and 302 horsepower in all-wheel drive.

2020 Nissan Sentra gets sportier, sharper, safer

The redesigned 2020 Nissan Sentra compact sedan made its debut at the 2019 Los Angeles auto show. The compact sedan is larger, more powerful, more efficient, and comes with more standard safety features

2019 Audi E-Tron crashes well, scores five stars from the NHTSA

The NHTSA reports that the 2019 E-Tron has earned a five-star overall rating in its series of crash tests.

From Motor Authority:

2021 Aston Martin DBX

2021 Aston Martin DBX is a sumptuous high-riding sports wagon

The 2021 Aston Martin DBX sets a new standard for crossover design while offering the utility of a wagon and the promise of sports car moves.

2020 Audi RS Q8 debuts at 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show

The RS Q8 is currently the fastest production SUV around the Nürburgring.

2020 Kamra Revero GTS arrives with quicker acceleration, more range

Karma's Revero GTS will sprint to 60 mph in less than 3.9 seconds and can drive up to 80 miles before its range extender kicks in.

From Green Car Reports:

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E

Five things we didn’t expect in the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E electric SUV

The first dedicated, widely available electric vehicle from Ford holds some surprises.

Audi E-Tron Sportback: Electric SUV goes swoopy with coupe variant

The swoopy fully electric SUV coupe made its debut ahead of the LA auto show.

Volkswagen ID Space Vizzion electric-car concept shows off the spacious side of MEB

VW's MEB platform for electric vehicles could also be the foundation for some innovation in spacious, family-sized wagons.