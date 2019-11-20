2019 Audi E-Tron crashes well, scores five stars from the NHTSA

Now that both sets of crash tests have been performed, the 2019 Audi E-Tron can claim to be one of the safest cars on the road.

The NHTSA reports that the 2019 E-Tron has earned a five-star overall rating in its series of crash tests. The SUV scored four-star ratings in both frontal-impact tests, but five-star performance in side impacts and in rollover resistance rounded its final rating up.

The E-Tron's already earned a Top Safety Pick+ award from the IIHS.

We said "The 2019 Audi E-Tron is the way for families to go fully electric in a familiar and very luxurious package," and gave it a TCC Rating of 8.7 out of 10.

On Tuesday, Audi unveiled a Sportback edition of the E-Tron, with the same 95-kwh battery pack but with a more sloping roofline and a rear-wheel-drive version that could boost range from the EPA-rated 204 miles earned by the E-Tron itself. Vehicles such as the Tesla Model X are rated at up to 295 miles, and the Hyundai Kona at 258 miles, but Audi claims their battery packs—in addition to bolstering safety due to rigid design—also can withstand frequent high-speed charging and can better tolerate the extremes of heat and cold.

All E-Trons have automatic emergency braking and active lane control. On the options list, Audi offers adaptive cruise control with traffic-jam assist and traffic-sign recognition.

The 2019 E-Tron carries a base price of $75,750 including $950 in destination charges. It is eligible for $7,500 of federal EV tax credits.