2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer crossover SUV will get tougher, off-road variant

When it arrives at dealerships next year, the 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer crossover SUV will boast more rugged trim levels to help the small SUV live up to its namesake.

On Wednesday, Chevrolet detailed parts of the pint-size crossover that will compete against other offerings such as the Nissan Rogue Sport, Ford Ecosport, and other small crossovers.

With the 2021 Trailblazer, Chevrolet appears to follow the lead set by the 2021 Buick Encore GX. Both offer 1.2-liter and 1.3-liter turbo-3 powertrains that offer up to 155 hp. Trailblazers equipped with front-wheel drive or the 1.2-liter engine will pair to a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT), while the 1.3-liter mates exclusively to all-wheel drive and a 9-speed automatic—similar to the Encore GX.

Unlike the Encore GX, the Trailblazer will offer RS and Activ variants with sportier styling or off-road hardware, respectively, that Trailblazer fans may remember from older generations. The RS versions get a black grille and two-tone roof, while Activ versions add a larger dual-port grille and unique suspension tunes and chunky 17-inch tires designed for—yep—trails.

2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer

All Trailblazers will be equipped with automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection and active lane control. Additional safety features include adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitors, and parking assistants. Chevy didn't say if the Trailblazer will add a surround-view camera system, which Buick offers.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility are standard in the crossover, although it's unclear how big the Trailblazer's touchscreen will be. Chevy said the Trailblazer will hold up to 54.4 cubic feet of cargo when the second row is folded forward, and offer a hands-free tailgate for easier loading and unloading.