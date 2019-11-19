2020 CR-V vs Rogue, Bloodhound tracks speed record, EV news: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Nissan Rogue

2020 Nissan Rogue

November 19, 2019

2020 Honda CR-V vs. 2020 Nissan Rogue: Compare Crossover SUVs

The two mega-selling crossovers have all the bases covered like a 9-run inning, but which is best for new car buyers?

Nissan recalling nearly 400,000 cars for brake defect that could cause fire

Nissan recalls newer Murano, Maxima, and Pathfinders, as well as Infiniti QX60, for increased risk of fire. 

2020 Audi Q5 review

Audi's best-selling vehicle, the 2020 Q5 compact crossover comes in three trims, three models, and three powertrain choices, including a new plug-in hybrid. All of the choices are strong, earning the Q5 a 7.2 out of 10.  

From Motor Authority:

Bloodhound LSR

Bloodhound LSR

Bloodhound land speed record team concludes first test with 628-mph run

The team's ultimate goal remains beating the current land speed record of 763 mph set in 1997.

Lincoln Navigator and Ford Expedition hybrids on the way 

The UAW's deal with Ford confirms hybrid versions of the Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator.

First drive review: The 2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio went to finishing school

When the 2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio arrive in U.S. dealerships in December, they’ll feature a new touchscreen infotainment system, higher-quality controls, and more active safety technology—all for $800 more than the 2019 models

From Green Car Reports:

Hyundai platooning

Hyundai platooning

Hyundai testing fuel-saving truck platooning tech for real-world traffic

With a technology that Hyundai is testing, trucks may be able to take advantage of fuel-saving platooning even on roads with other traffic.

Lyft will rent 200 Kia Niro EVs to its drivers by the week, in Colorado

A Colorado program will make more electric vehicles available—for rent—in the state for those who drive for the ride-hailing company Lyft.

 
Although Chicago's electric-vehicle adoption lags coastal cities, it's mandating that large residential developments be ready for EV charging.   
