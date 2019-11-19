2018-2020 Ford F-Series trucks recalled for battery cable, headlight issues

Ford is recalling its newer F-Series trucks for two separate issues, the company announced Thursday. The 2019-2020 F-150 is being recalled to address improperly secured battery cables; the 2018-2019 Super Duty is being recalled to correct an issue with its headlight control modules.

The first recall pertains to 2019-2020 F-150s built at the Dearborn Truck Plant from July 15 to Oct. 1, 2019, or at the Kansas City Assembly Plant from June 24 to Oct. 1, 2019. These trucks may have had their positive battery cables secured improperly, which could cause them to lose connectivity either intermittently or permanently, if the cable manages to work itself loose from the battery post.

Immediate symptoms of a loose positive battery cable would be anything from obvious electrical issues (such as flickering lights or instruments), loss of steering or brake assist, or unexplained engine shut-off. More extreme symptoms would be the result of a short, which could cause smoke, melting or even a fire. Ford says it has not documented any injuries or accidents, yet the recall applies to nearly 170,000 trucks in North America.

The 2018-2019 Super Duty issue is even more trivial. The computer module controlling its headlights will malfunction if daytime running lights are on and the headlight switch is manually moved to the low-beam position; this should result in the DRLs switching to low-beam intensity, but due to a programming glitch, it does not.

Ford is recalling 2018 Super Duty models built at the Kentucky Truck Plant between May 1, 2017, and July 13, 2018, and 2019 models built in the same facility between March 5, 2018 and Oct. 8, 2019. More than 100,000 Super Duty trucks are being recalled.

The F-150's battery issue is the more urgent issue of the two, as the Super Duty's headlight issue is merely a matter of federal compliance, and should not pose any sort of safety threat to owners or drivers. Dealers should begin notifying owners shortly.