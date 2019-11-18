Nissan recalling nearly 400,000 cars for brake defect that could cause fire

November 18, 2019

Nissan announced this month that they would recall more than 394,000 vehicles equipped with a faulty brake seal that could leak fluid and potentially cause a fire.

In paperwork filed with federal regulators Nov. 8, Nissan said actuators included in the anti-lock braking systems may have a loose seal and leak fluid. In its filing it said 2015-2018 Nissan Murano crossovers, 2015-2018 Nissan Maxima sedans, 2017-2019 Nissan Pathfinder crossovers and related 2017-2019 Infiniti QX60 crossovers were affected by the defect.

Nissan didn't say if it was aware of any fires or injuries caused by the defect.

Owners of affected vehicles should receive a notice by Nissan starting next month. Nissan said in its filing that owners of defective vehicles may notice an illuminated ABS light in their instrument cluster to warn them of leaking brake fluid. If ignored, brake fluid could leak on an electrical circuit and cause a fire. Nissan said it will instruct owners to park their vehicles outside and Nissan will tow those vehicles to a dealer for immediate repair.

Dealers will replace the faulty parts on vehicles without illuminated ABS lights beginning in summer 2020 for free.

To see if your Nissan or Infiniti vehicle is included in the recall, check the NHTSA website or call 888-327-4236.

