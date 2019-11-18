Vote for the best 2020 cars, Mustang Mach-E update, BMW i4 range: What's New @ The Car Connection

Vote for our 2020 Driver's Choice Awards

Submit your vote for Driver's Choice Awards in these categories: Best Performance Car, Best Green Car, Best Luxury Car, Best-Looking Car, Best Car on a Budget, and Best Car For Families.

2020 Ford F-150 vs. 2020 Chevrolet Silverado: Compare Trucks

Two truck titans enter the 2020 model year with all the power and capability they need—but does the 2020 Chevy Silverado have what it takes to outdo the 2020 Ford F-150’s strong showings in safety and features?

2020 Honda Civic review

The Civic, which is available as a coupe, sedan, or hatchback, earns a 6.5 TCC Rating.

From Motor Authority:

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E

Update: 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E electric performance crossover

The 2021 Mustang Mach-E will arrive in late 2020 with up to 300 miles of range for about $50,000 before incentives.

Tadge Juechter brings the 2020 Corvette Stingray Convertible to Jay Leno's Garage

The convertible features a retractable hard-top and weighs just 80 pounds more than the coupe.

2020 Acura MDX latest to receive plush PMC touch

The Acura MDX PMC Edition lands at dealers in early 2020 and only 300 will be built for the United States.

From Green Car Reports:

We rode in the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E: Here’s what it felt like

The Ford Mustang Mach-E SUV doesn't reach dealerships until fall 2020, but a small ride-along told us a bit more about this upcoming all-electric vehicle.

BMW i4 prototype

The i4 won't follow its quirky i3 and i8 predecessors; it will be a straightforward electric sedan aiming at the Tesla Model 3.

Consumer Reports still doesn't rate Tesla high for reliability as a brand, but the Model 3 and Model S now get a positive endorsement.