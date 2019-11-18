Vote for the best 2020 cars, Mustang Mach-E update, BMW i4 range: What's New @ The Car Connection

Vote for our 2020 Driver's Choice Awards
2020 Ford F-150 vs. 2020 Chevrolet Silverado: Compare Trucks
Two truck titans enter the 2020 model year with all the power and capability they need—but does the 2020 Chevy Silverado have what it takes to outdo the 2020 Ford F-150’s strong showings in safety and features?
The Civic, which is available as a coupe, sedan, or hatchback, earns a 6.5 TCC Rating.
From Motor Authority:
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E
Update: 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E electric performance crossover
The 2021 Mustang Mach-E will arrive in late 2020 with up to 300 miles of range for about $50,000 before incentives.
Tadge Juechter brings the 2020 Corvette Stingray Convertible to Jay Leno's Garage
The convertible features a retractable hard-top and weighs just 80 pounds more than the coupe.
2020 Acura MDX latest to receive plush PMC touch
The Acura MDX PMC Edition lands at dealers in early 2020 and only 300 will be built for the United States.
From Green Car Reports:
We rode in the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E: Here’s what it felt like
BMW i4 prototype
