2020 Ford Escape and Lincoln Corsair earn Top Safety Pick nods

Both the 2020 Ford Escape and 2020 Lincoln Corsair have been recognized by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety as Top Safety Picks in crashworthiness and collision avoidance testing, the organization announced Friday.

The two models aced all of the IIHS crashworthiness tests, earning "Good" ratings in each category. This is an improvement over 2019 for both models, as they managed only a "Poor" rating in the passenger-side small overlap test—a category in which older vehicle architectures often struggle to excel.

In the collision avoidance department, both models received a "Superior" rating with both their standard and optional automatic emergency braking systems. Both systems avoided collisions at speeds of 12 mph and 25 mph.

Both models fell short of a Top Safety Pick+ award due to inferior headlights. Even with the best option available, neither model did better than "Acceptable" in that category, and the award only applies to models with optional LED projectors.

The Escape's base halogen reflectors were rated "Marginal" and the Corsair's base LED reflectors rated "Poor" due to excessive glare. To earn a Top Safety Pick+, cars must receive "Good" ratings in all crash categories, a "Superior" rating for collision avoidance and a "Good" rating for at least one available headlight configuration.

The 2020 Escape and Corsair are both new designs with the same fundamental underlying hardware, so their identical performance in IIHS testing was expected. The two join a crowded segment of award winners, including the Subaru Forester (Top Safety Pick+), Hyundai Tucson (Top Safety Pick+) and BMW X2 (Top Safety Pick), among many others.