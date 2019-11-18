It's time to vote for The Car Connection's 2020 Driver's Choice Awards

The Car Connection's Best Car To Buy 2020 awards are coming soon—and that means it's time for you to turn your attention to the 2020 Driver's Choice Awards, where you get to pick the prettiest, most practical, and most exciting new cars, trucks, and crossover SUVs for the new year.

As in previous years, there are six categories for The Car Connection's Driver's Choice Awards: Best Performance Car, Best Green Car, Best Luxury Car, Best-Looking Car, Best Car on a Budget, and Best Car For Families.

Each of the nominees are listed in their respective categories. Some nominees qualify in more than one category.

The polls are now open, and voting couldn't be easier. Visit the Driver's Choice Award page and click the category for nominees, then click the vote button for your favorite vehicle in each category.

There's no limits on voting here, no Electoral College either. You can vote once per day, every single day, in each category until the polls close on December 24. The winners will be announced on January 2 alongside The Car Connection's Best Car To Buy 2020.

Still reading? Grab your mouse, phone, or tablet, and head over to the polls and cast your vote today—and read up on past winners of our Best Car To Buy competition here and on our sister sites, Motor Authority and Green Car Reports.