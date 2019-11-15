2020 Forester vs CR-V, Ford Mustang Mach-E revealed: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Subaru Forester

2020 Subaru Forester

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
November 15, 2019

2020 Subaru Forester vs. Honda CR-V: Compare Crossover SUVs

Two of the most popular family vehicles for 2020 comes from Subaru and Honda, but only one nails all the basics, from styling to comfort to safety performance.

Asian automakers dominate Consumer Reports' most reliable cars list 

The consumer magazine says Toyota, Mazda, and Lexus build the most reliable cars—while Cadillac fell further in the rankings.

2020 Mazda 3

Offered in sedan and hatchback styles, with sporty handling and a lovely interior that punches above its class, the 2020 Mazda 3 compact scores 6.7 out of 10 on our scale. 

From Motor Authority:

This is the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E with up to 300 miles of range, 0-60 in 3 seconds, $43,895 base price

The 2021 Ford Mach-E electric crossover received an early online debut.

End of an era as Chevy builds the last front-engine Corvette

The final C7 Chevrolet Corvette, a 2019 Z06 finished in black, has been built, marking the end of an era for front-engine 'Vettes.

Daimler to cut jobs in $1.1B cost savings drive

A need to sell increasing numbers of low-margin EVs to meet European emissions standards is hurting the bottom lines of major automakers.

From Green Car Reports:

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E electric crossover pics, specs leak before LA auto show debut

Up to 300 miles of range, a 0-60 mph sprint of around 3 seconds and a price as low as $43,895 in base configuration. 

Survey on EV shopping experience: It still falls apart on the sales lot

Dealerships aren't stocking enough EVs, aren't equipped to charge them, and aren't knowledgeable about incentives. 

 
Ford has put a lot of thought into the pedestrian sound that its new hybrid vehicles make—especially not making them too overpowering?
