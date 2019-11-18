2020 Ford F-150 vs. 2020 Chevrolet Silverado: Compare Trucks

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 diesel

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2020 Ford F-150

2020 Ford F-150

Martin Padgett Martin Padgett Editorial Director
November 18, 2019
2020 Ford F-150

2020 Ford F-150

Pickup trucks move more metal at Chevy and Ford in any given year than any other vehicle on the road. The 2020 F-150 and 2020 Silverado regularly top sales charts—and in their latest versions, they can tow and haul more than any full-size light-duty pickups in history.

Which one’s better to configure, buy, own, and drive? On the TCC Rating scale, the F-150 handily outpoints the Silverado, but the performance differences aren’t the reason.

Both trucks offer more variety under the hood than in the past. Ford sells a gas V-6, a turbodiesel-6, two twin-turbo V-6s, and a massively powerful V-8. Of the bunch, the turbo-6s rise to the top; paired with a 10-speed automatic, they range from strong to explosive in straight-line power, though fuel economy rates just 22 mpg on the EPA combined scale with the smaller engine, and falls into the high teens with the 450-hp turbo-6. F-150 handling isn’t magical—it’s still a massive truck with a bounding ride when not weighed down with cargo—but the same holds true for the Silverado, which also offers turbodiesel power along with a base V-6, a turbo-4 (!), and a pair of rorty, delicious-sounding V-8s. We’d pick the stalwart 5.3-liter V-8 for its energetic performance in moderately equipped trucks, but the 420-hp 6.2-liter V-8 makes for a marvelous tow appliance.

On that scale, the Chevy’s top tow rating of 13,000 pounds outpoints the Ford’s 12,750-pound max, but only in the optimum configuration.

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 diesel

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 diesel


Chevy claims a better pickup bed than Ford, extracting a bit more space from similar bed lengths. It also sells camera systems so drivers can keep an eye on cargo by remote and a six-way tailgate, while Ford sells an in-tailgate step and handrail. Utility isn’t an issue for either truck; both come in regular-, extended- and crew-cab styles, with seating for as many as six passengers. 

Of course, both come in off-road-ready editions, but it’s safe to say Ford’s exceptional Baja-style Raptor outpaces the Silverado’s High Country models, if only for its twin-turbo power alone.

Styling isn’t what trucks do best, but the F-150’s crisper lines and more jazzy interior goes far upscale in Limited and King Ranch editions—farther than the Silverado’s nice interior, we think. Safety rings up in the same fashion; neither truck comes with standard automatic emergency braking and offers the feature only on expensive trims, but Ford’s crash-test results from the NHTSA and the IIHS have beaten Chevrolet’s results soundly.

Given a pretty big budget, we’d pay for an F-150 Crew Cab optioned with the 2.7-liter turbo-6 and automatic emergency braking. We’d have to pay substantially more for a Silverado LTZ to get the braking feature, which we consider essential—but a Silverado LT comes with LED headlights and an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. In either truck, a base price of about $30,000 for non-work-trim trucks soars to $70,000 or more in the lushest Limited or High Country editions.

In the final tally, the 2020 F-150 merits a TCC Rating of 6.2, while the 2020 Silverado checks in at 5.2, mostly due to a low safety score. The Silverado fares better in towing technology, for now, but the F-150 remains a perennial favorite and an all-around performer that lets every driver pick and choose, according to their priorities. It’s the American way, after all.

Summary

5.2
Expert Rating
The 2020 Chevrolet Silverado is a strong, solid truck with the largest bed in the class, but it’s not as well done as the new Ram 1500.
6.2
Expert Rating
The 2020 Ford F-150 is a best-selling vehicle for good reason: it’s comfortable, quiet, and capable. Millions of owners aren’t wrong.

Styling

5.0
Expert Rating
Bulky and blockish, but leaner and longer, the 2020 Silverado is sticking with the squared-off style.
7.0
Expert Rating
Some things don’t change like the Ford F-150’s looks. We like that.
Performance

6.0
Expert Rating
With seven powertrains, the 2020 Chevy Silverado can be an efficient highway hauler or a smooth grunt of a work truck.
7.0
Expert Rating
Ford’s menu of powertrains and drive configurations for the F-150 are deep, but there’s not a bad pick.
Comfort & Quality

7.0
Expert Rating
Large beds, big space, clever storage areas distinguish the 2020 Chevy Silverado.
7.0
Expert Rating
Work-ready or weekend-ready, the 2020 Ford F-150 excels at comfortable interiors and capable exteriors.
Safety

3.0
Expert Rating
Crash-test results for the 2020 Chevy Silverado trail the competition.
6.0
Expert Rating
Good crash-test scores and active safety features help the 2020 Ford F-150’s score but don’t apply to all trucks.
Features

7.0
Expert Rating
With eight models, seven powertrains, four bed and body styles, and all the packages imaginable, the 2020 Chevy Silverado casts a wide net to catch truck buyers.
6.0
Expert Rating
There’s a reason that the Ford F-150 is so popular—it can be configured in just about any way.
Fuel Economy

3.0
Expert Rating
The Silverado offers a powertrain for every need, but its turbo-4 and volume V-8 lag the competition. The Silverado’s new diesel-6 beats them all, however.
4.0
Expert Rating
While better than it used to be, the 2020 Ford F-150 is only average for fuel economy.
Related Head to Head
