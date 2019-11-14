Ford F-150 v GMC Sierra, Ford's EV is the Mustang Mach-E, VW's new US plant for EVs: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Duramax

November 14, 2019

2020 Ford F-150 vs. GMC Sierra: Compare Trucks

The difference between the 2020 Ford F-150 and the 2020 GMC Sierra comes down to options, in bed size, engine offerings, and models. 

2020 Chevy Silverado review

The 2020 Chevy Silverado has the largest bed in the class, the most fuel-efficient diesel, and all the trims. Factoring in the positives, the full-size truck's bland design and subpar safety scores combine to rate at a 5.5 out of 10 on our scale. 

 

2020 Honda Accord review

The 2020 Honda Accord's attractive mix of style, practicality, space, and of course, price earn it a 7 out of 10 in our rankings. 

From Motor Authority:

Ford Mustang Mach-E logo

The newest EV from Ford will be called Mustang Mach-E

The long-awaited Mustang-inspired electric crossover SUV will be Mustang Mach-E, in keeping with a patent filing from March, and will sport the pony badge in its snout—not a blue oval.

Ferrari's mystery coupe revealed as the Roma

Ferrari's new Roma is a front-engine, 2+2 grand touring coupe. 

The last production Saab sells for $47,850

Saab's last production car was built in 2013 and only driven 43 miles since it rolled off the line.

From Green Car Reports:

Volkswagen Chattanooga EV expansion

Volkswagen breaks ground on plant expansion for US-made electric cars

Volkswagen plans on making electric cars "for millions, not just millionaires" at its plant in Tennessee, including a crossover starting in 2022.

With headlight tweak, Chevy Bolt EV is a Top Safety Pick

Chevrolet electric car is now one of three U.S.-market EVs to meet the insurance-funded group's safety criteria.

Analysis: Higher fuel costs under lax Trump mpg rules outweigh affordability gains

Consumer Reports has looked at the potential costs of raising mpg requirements just 1.5 percent a year, or freezing them. 

 

 
