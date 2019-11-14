2020 Mazda CX-5 comes standard with more safety tech

The 2020 Mazda CX-5 crossover is getting a $740 price bump over last year's model—an increase which Mazda says is offset by new standard equipment and other small updates.

At the core of the 2020 CX-5's updates are a series of tweaks intended to improve the compact crossover's refinement. Mazda says its engineers have further mitigated intrusive road noise and reduced other unwanted NVH (namely from the CX-5's powertrain) to improve the in-cabin experience.

To justify its new $26,135 base price (including a $1,045 destination fee), Mazda has made the CX-5's advanced safety suite part of its standard equipment. This includes adaptive cruise control with stop/go functionality, automatic high beams, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, and lane departure warning with active lane control.

Turbocharged CX-5 models now get a bump in torque (up 10 pound-feet over the 2019 model) and a new harmonics enhancer designed to reduce unwanted powertrain noise entering the cabin. A new off-road mode has been added, which should improve performance in low-traction situations. Grand Touring models with either engine now have wheel-mounted paddle shifters.

Mazda's CX-5 is one of its best-selling models, and one of its most praised. Mazda has gone to great lengths to keep the CX-5 up-to-date since its 2017 redesign, including the addition of its turbocharged gasoline and diesel engines. Thanks to other recent improvements, it also received a 2019 IIHS Top Safety Pick+ award.

While a $740 price bump may seem large, it's only half as much as the increase applied to the company's larger, three-row CX-9. Both received similar updates for 2020, including the powertrain tuning that improved the turbocharged engine's torque output.