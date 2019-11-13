2020 Honda CR-V review, McLaren Elva returns, cheap EV lease deals: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Honda CR-V

2020 Honda CR-V

Robert Duffer Senior Editor
November 13, 2019

2020 Honda CR-V review

The best-selling 2020 Honda CR-V compact crossover gets modest upgrades and a new hybrid model. 

2020 Toyota Camry AWD debuts, back after nearly 30 years 

In a bid to compete with crossovers, Toyota introduced all-wheel drive powertrains on the 2020 Camry and 2021 Avalon sedans.

2020 Toyota Tacoma crew cab earns Top Safety Pick award

LED reflectors and good results on crash testing earn the 2020 Toyota Tacoma crew cab a Top Safety Pick award from the IIHS.

From Motor Authority:

McLaren Elva

McLaren Elva

McLaren's next Ultimate Series member is the Elva speedster

The sultry speedster packs an 804-horsepower version of the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 from the 720S and Senna.

2021 Kia Optima previewed by wild new Kia K5

The Korean market Kia K5 sedan previews the look of the 2021 Kia Optima four-door sedan.

2,000-plus-hp Aspark Owl electric hypercar revealed in production guise

The costs over $3 million and will accelerate to 60 mph in under 2.0 seconds.

From Green Car Reports:

2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric (European spec)

2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric (European spec)

At $79 a month, is this the best electric-car lease deal of 2019?

The best lease deal of the year on an electric car could be this $79/month lease on the 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Electric.

EPA wants to limit the studies behind environmental regulations

With new procedures, any data used in EPA regulations or rulemaking would be subject to public scrutiny—including individual health records. 

Tesla picks Berlin for European Gigafactory

European factory is expected to make Model Y, Model 3, and energy products for the EU and beyond—perhaps as soon as late 2020.

 
 
 
