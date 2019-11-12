F-150 vs. Ram 1500, Jeep Wrangler Ecodiesel review, Volvo boosts PHEV range: What's New @ The Car Connection

Ram 1500 "Built to Serve" Edition

Ram 1500 "Built to Serve" Edition

November 12, 2019

 2020 Ford F-150 vs. Ram 1500: Compare Trucks

It’s a heated battle between two of the top four full-size pickups sold in America today—and it’s the runner-up that gets the nod.

2020 Volkswagen Passat to start from $23,915

2020 Volkswagen Passat, the mid-size sedan overshadowed by the Jetta and Arteon sedans, stays the course. 

2020 Lexus RX review

Comfort is the 2020 Lexus RX's game, with space for five adults and their roll-aboards. Styling's a mixed bag—and so is safety, in a shock. We rate the 2020 RX at 6.3 out of 10.

From Motor Authority:

2020 Jeep Wrangler Sahara EcoDiesel

2020 Jeep Wrangler Sahara EcoDiesel

First drive review: 2020 Jeep Wrangler Ecodiesel ratchets up the power, range, and price

The 2020 Jeep Wrangler Ecodiesel offers improved torque and range...for a price.

Maserati ends GranTurismo production ahead of new sports car's arrival

Maserati's GranTurismo production has come to an end after a 12-year run but the Italian brand has both a redesigned model and a new sports car in the pipeline.

Mercedes-Maybach GLS to debut at 2019 Guangzhou auto show with rumored $200,000 sticker

Mercedes-Maybach's almost ready to show us its take on the GLS full-size SUV.

From Green Car Reports:

2020 Volvo XC40 PHEV

2020 Volvo XC40 PHEV

2020 Volvo plug-in hybrids: Bigger battery boosts EPA range, mpg

A slightly larger battery pays off with both a longer electric range and better fuel economy numbers on Volvo's 2020 PHEV models.

Green group nudges Ford to put some "eco" in its Ecosport

The Union of Concerned Scientists homes in on Ford's smallest model for the U.S. market and its sub-30-mpg ratings. 

Report: Employers should see workplace charging as more than a perk for its workers

Looking at workplace charging as a face-value perk may be the wrong approach, advises a report aimed greening company images.


 
