2020 Ford F-150 vs. Ram 1500: Compare Trucks

2020 Ram 1500

2020 Ram 1500

6.2
Expert Rating

People's Vote

votesCast Your Vote!
Read full review »
2020 Ford F-150

2020 Ford F-150

6.2
Expert Rating

People's Vote

votesCast Your Vote!
Read full review »
Martin Padgett Martin Padgett Editorial Director
November 12, 2019
2020 Ram 1500

2020 Ram 1500

The Ford F-150 has sold more copies than the average Kinko’s; the Ram 1500 keeps gaining on it and rivals from Chevy and GMC with methodical doses of technology and talent. Both full-size pickup trucks are at the top of their towing and hauling and passenger-carrying game—but which one should you buy?

The latest 2020 Ram 1500 does it all, with mildly improved gas engines, a handsomely appointed cabin, a touchscreen-interface nirvana, and a swell new turbodiesel edition. The 2020 F-150 can almost say “same”—and it’s sold in thousands more combinations and configurations.

We give the F-150 a TCC Rating of 6.2 out of 10, while the Ram checks in at the same number, thanks to a new safety win.

Even when they’re parked, the F-150 and the Ram 1500 look like winners. The Ford truck’s chiseled fenders and blunt approach telegraph what it’s best at: hard work. The Ram’s a little smoother, a bit more swanky with its wraparound belt of a grille, a bit more businesslike on approach. Inside, the Ram sends passenger-car drivers into a whirl of confusion: This cockpit can look just like a luxury car, from its portrait-style touchscreen to its softly tucked leather to its high grade of finishes. Spend the biggest bucks on the nicest F-150 and it approaches the same level of refinement, but its more angular dash and more prevalent hard plastics seem a half-step behind, which is to say not much. 

2020 Ford F-150

2020 Ford F-150

The heart of both Ram and Ford’s full-size pickups scans differently on the X-ray. Ford turned to turbochargers a few years back to power its strongest trucks, and the best versions of today’s F-150 sport a 2.7-liter turbo-6 or a twin-turbo 3.5-liter V-6 that makes the still-ripe 5.0-liter V-8 all but an afterthought. In its most muscular trim the F-150 can pull more than 13,000 pounds of trailer—even before the optional turbodiesel’s stuffed under the hood. All the same applies for the Ram 1500, except its V-6 and V-8 engines now sport mild-hybrid additions that reduce fuel consumption by a hair, without denting its similar superhero towing and hauling ability. It’s rated slightly lower in towing, very slightly. Both turbodiesel engines send overall range soaring, but they're also quite expensive and trim towing limits.

Neither the F-150 nor the Ram 1500 will win kudos for handling, but both are better than we’d expect from vehicles so tall and heavy; the Ram’s available air suspension tends to stiffen its highway ride, while Ford’s conventional axles can get jouncy over rough pavement and off-road (even outside of Raptor and off-road FX4 models).

The Ram and F-150 differ some more in cab configurations. The F-150 still comes in two-door Regular Cab trim if you want, complete with vinyl flooring, wind-up windows, and an FM radio; we loved the ‘70s too, but we’d rather skip those work trucks and both the Ram and Ford’s extended-cab models and ante right up to the four-door crew cabs, which get plenty of shoulder and leg room for up to six adults, cloth or leather upholstery, swanky touchscreen interfaces with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, even heated and cooled seats. Broad, flat seats on base models amp up the bolstering in Laramie and Limited trucks, but in general, these pickups do better at carrying passengers than cuddling with them. Ram hardly limits itself from configurations and options, but between bed steps, lockable storage bins, liners, cameras, and the like, the Ford F-150’s order guide stretches more than 40 pages. Bring a snack.

Ford had been the safety champ in full-size trucks, but the Ram 1500 has earned the IIHS’ Top Safety Pick+ award—provided the truck has available LED headlights and automatic emergency braking, which means it’s a pricey model. With better headlights, the F-150 could earn the same distinction, but as of now it doesn't.

That gives the Ram 1500 the slight lead in full-size trucks, by our rule of thumb. It’s astonishing to price out a pickup and reach $50,000 without even approaching the lush Ram 1500 Laramie Limited and its tramp-stamped leather, or the King Ranch F-150 and its catcher’s-mitt hides. Then again, we never thought the classic American pickup truck would replace the station wagon, sedan, and minivan for so many families, above and beyond those with a few thousand acres wearing their name. Stick with a Ford F-150 with the 2.7-liter V-6 and automatic emergency braking, or a Ram Laramie with the rorty V-8 and the best safety systems, and you’ll buckle into two of the best pickup trucks ever built.

Summary

6.2
Expert Rating
The 2020 Ram 1500 has its truck priorities straight, even when it’s cloaked in upscale trims.
6.2
Expert Rating
The 2020 Ford F-150 is a best-selling vehicle for good reason: it’s comfortable, quiet, and capable. Millions of owners aren’t wrong.

Styling

7.0
Expert Rating
The 2020 Ram 1500 is more anonymous than previous generations, but the interior is worthy of a luxury badge.
Read More
7.0
Expert Rating
Some things don’t change like the Ford F-150’s looks. We like that.
Read More

Performance

7.0
Expert Rating
With the addition of a turbodiesel V-6, the 2020 Ram 1500 offers something for every truck buyer.
Read More
7.0
Expert Rating
Ford’s menu of powertrains and drive configurations for the F-150 are deep, but there’s not a bad pick.
Read More

Comfort & Quality

7.0
Expert Rating
The 2020 Ram 1500 has wide seats, ample space for up to six adults, and a bed with more hidden storage than a bank vault.
Read More
7.0
Expert Rating
Work-ready or weekend-ready, the 2020 Ford F-150 excels at comfortable interiors and capable exteriors.
Read More

Safety

6.0
Expert Rating
The 2020 Ram 1500 gets decent crash test scores and offers active safety features, but only on higher-trim models.
Read More
6.0
Expert Rating
Good crash-test scores and active safety features help the 2020 Ford F-150’s score but don’t apply to all trucks.
Read More

Features

7.0
Expert Rating
The 2020 Ram 1500 is better-equipped in mid-tier Laramie form than some top-tier rivals, but expect to pay plenty for luxury features.
Read More
6.0
Expert Rating
There’s a reason that the Ford F-150 is so popular—it can be configured in just about any way.
Read More

Fuel Economy

3.0
Expert Rating
The 2020 Ram 1500 sees only a marginal fuel economy benefit from electrification.
Read More
4.0
Expert Rating
While better than it used to be, the 2020 Ford F-150 is only average for fuel economy.
Read More

MSRP

from N/A
from N/A

Invoice

from N/A
from N/A

Fuel Economy - Combined City and Highway

Engine

Drivetrain

Compare Free Dealer Price Quote
With competitive price quotes from multiple dealers, you will be prepared when you meet your local car dealer. Please tell us how to contact you so that dealers can compete for your business!
Search Dealers by ZIP Code
Update ZIP Code
2020 Ram 1500
2020 Ford F-150
Looking for dealers in your area...
Powered By
We are committed to your privacy. By submitting this form you agree the phone number you provided may be used to contact you (including text, autodialed or pre-recorded calls). Consent is not a condition of purchase.
Tags:
2019
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2019
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

Hyundai set to lead the charge on hybrid, plug-in, fuel cell, and electric vehicles Hyundai set to lead the charge on hybrid, plug-in, fuel cell, and electric vehicles
2019 Ford Edge earns the automaker its first IIHS Top Safety Pick of 2019 2019 Ford Edge earns the automaker its first IIHS Top Safety Pick of 2019
2020 Hyundai Sonata has a modest price bump for a big jump in content 2020 Hyundai Sonata has a modest price bump for a big jump in content
2020 Volkswagen Passat to start from $23,915 2020 Volkswagen Passat to start from $23,915
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.