BMW's 2020 lineup, VW Golf R overview, Tesla leads Germans: What's New @ The Car Connection

What’s New for 2020: BMW

With more models than ever, the 2020 BMW lineup includes new four-door coupe-like sedans, M-branded SUVs, and bigger batteries for hybrids.

2020 Lexus RX earns Top Safety Pick due to improved headlights

Updated headlights and reinforced bumpers bump the 2020 Lexus RX into a Top Safety Pick from the IIHS for crash test safety.

2020 BMW Z4 review

BMW adds the M40i performance variant to its excellent Z4 roadster for 2020, powered by a potent 382-horsepower 3.0-liter turbo-6. With the top down or top up, it can hit the track or hit the long and winding road out of town into happiness, earning it a 6.4 out of 10.

Volkswagen R Brand Evolution

Volkswagen R looks to the future

R represents the pinnacle of VW performance and sporty styling, gracing many of its models—mild and wild—and offering perks designed to appeal to the company's enthusiast base.

1965 Ford Shelby GT350R continuation car built by original Shelby crew visit's Jay Leno's Garage

The car is equipped with an independent rear suspension originally developed by Shelby but never used.

Deep dive: Jesse's VW Jetta from "The Fast and the Furious"

"The Fast and the Furious" was almost entirely different altogether, but Jesse's Volkswagen Jetta is one of the more peculiar stories.

2019 Tesla Model 3 Performance

2020 Tesla Model 3 is the most energy-efficient US passenger vehicle

The Model 3 might top the charts as the top-rated vehicle for energy efficiency in the U.S. market for the 2020 model year.

Report from Germany: Tesla years ahead, German automakers falling behind

An editorial from one of Germany's largest newspapers analyzes how German automakers lost their way with tech and electric vehicles.

Daimler CEO points to future electric Mercedes G-Wagen

Daimler has confirmed a future fully electric version of the Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen, assuring a new life for what's now seen as a gas-guzzler.