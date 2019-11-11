2020 Volkswagen Passat to start from $23,915

The restyled 2020 Volkswagen Passat will start at $23,915 (including a $920 destination fee), the company announced Monday, and the range-topping SEL model will start at $32,015; it will be the only variant to retail for more than $30,000.

The Passat's base price remains essentially unchanged from what it was for 2018—the last time the full range was offered in the United States. The Wolfsburg model will not be offered for 2020.

Across the lineup, the 2020 Passat gets updated styling, some mechanical tweaks and new packaging. Underneath, it's still basically the same car, but it now boasts a coupe-like roof line and updated front and rear looks. The 17-, 18- and 19-inch wheel offerings are also new for 2020.

The 2020 Passat is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 producing 174 horsepower and 206 pound-feet of torque. While the Passat was once offered with larger optional engines, those have since been eliminated from the model. To get the higher-output turbo-4, you need to purchase the premium-oriented VW Arteon.

The S model comes with standard 17-inch alloy wheels, LED head, tail and daytime running lights, a 6.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking and pedestrian monitoring, blind spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert.

Bumping up to the SE ($26,765) adds keyless entry and push-button start, additional USB charge ports, a power-adjustable driver's seat, leatherette seating surfaces, heated front seats, dual-zone climate control and an available wi-fi hotspot. Safety features include adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist.

The R-Line ($29,565) adds a sunroof, ambient lighting and several R-Line-exclusive exterior and interior treatments, including unique 19-inch wheels.

At the top of the line is the SEL ($32,015), which includes everything up to the R-Line's content less its 19-inch wheels, high beam control, sport seats, leather seating surfaces, an upgraded infotainment system with Fender audio, and park assist.

The 2020 Passat will be in dealers by the end of the year.












